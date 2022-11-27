ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Mount St. Mary’s takes down Saint Peter’s 73-58

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Jalen Benjamin’s 28 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Saint Peter’s 73-58 on Thursday night. Benjamin added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-4). Deandre Thomas added 11 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Frantisek Barton recorded eight points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
mypanhandle.com

No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. claimed the Jayhawks have ”so many weapons that anyone can score 10-plus a game.”. Just about everyone did Thursday night. McCullar returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy