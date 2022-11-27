HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WPIX) – Police in New York City have identified a man whose body was dumped in the Bronx as “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. The body of Vallelonga, 60, was found on the ground on Monday, according to the NYPD. He had suffered no obvious signs of trauma.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO