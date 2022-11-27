Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Dec. 1-4: Christmas in Davidson (Cornelius and Huntersville, too), North Meck Holiday Parade and more
Dec. 1-3 6-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. Highlights include: a video and light show on downtown buildings; strolling characters and other live entertainment; bubble snowflakes; an artisan village and a children’s craft area. Downtown Davidson. 5-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. This self-guided, porch-crawl-style tour lets guests stroll through the...
corneliustoday.com
December calendar: Chanukah, Christmas and a month of merriment
Dec. 1-3 6-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. Highlights include: a video and light show on downtown buildings; strolling characters and other live entertainment; bubble snowflakes; an artisan village and a children’s craft area. Downtown Davidson. 5-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. This self-guided, porch-crawl-style tour lets guests stroll through the...
corneliustoday.com
Coffee Chat Dec. 5 features 3 mayors
Nov. 29. All three North Meck mayors will attend the Dec. 5 Coffee Chat at H2 Public House in Cornelius. The event, which will include a Q&A session, begins at 8:30 am. The event will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom, with replays available on YouTube. Cornelius Mayor Woody...
corneliustoday.com
Holiday happenings coming up in Mooresville
Nov. 30. The Mooresville Downtown Commission announced a lineup of holiday events taking place in Downtown Mooresville. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop events, a Classic Christmas in Mooresville and the Winterlights Alive light show. The two Mistletoe Sip & Shop events take place on 6-8 pm Dec. 2 and...
corneliustoday.com
Davidson College Presbyterian contributes $200K to Hope House
Nov. 30. Davidson College Presbyterian Church is contributing $200,000 to the Hope House Foundation to support its affordable housing efforts. The gift is the first of three mission gifts resulting from the church’s Opening Doors Capital Campaign. The funds will be used to build one of three new cottages...
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
WXII 12
'I was screaming': Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million thanks to low fuel light
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has a lot to be thankful for, including a full tank of gas and one very lucky lottery ticket. Laura Keen won $1 million after stopping with her boyfriend to get gas at the 7-Eleven on South Main Street in Kernersville after a day of Christmas shopping.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
corneliustoday.com
ReadDavidson announces book selections
Nov. 30. ReadDavidson, an annual town-wide reading initiative that started in 2007, is a partnership between the Town of Davidson, the Davidson Public Library, Main Street Books, and local avid readers. For 2023, ReadDavidson is excited to announce that it is joining forces to support and enhance the Charlotte Mecklenburg...
corneliustoday.com
Temporary road closures, detours in Huntersville for holiday events
Dec. 1. The Town of Huntersville will host its tree lighting and “A Huntersville. Christmas” event at Veterans Park this weekend. The events will temporarily close Maxwell Avenue between Old Statesville Road (NC 115) and Huntersville-Concord Road and Main Street between Bigham Street and Huntersville-Concord Road during the festivities 4 – 10 pm Friday, Dec.2, and 11:30 am – 9:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 3 .
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
corneliustoday.com
Anglers, get ready for some trout fishing
Nov. 29. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is providing seasonal angling opportunities by stocking surplus trout in 40 small impoundments, including two in Mecklenburg, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22. Staff will stock more than 60,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout, all 10 inches or longer. Anglers can harvest up...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
qcnews.com
Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
Park ranger recovering after being shot at north Charlotte park
A park ranger is recovering in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News.
Two killed in overnight collision in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a collision in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after midnight on West Trade Street near Wesley Heights Way. MEDIC said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for...
