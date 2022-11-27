ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

corneliustoday.com

December calendar: Chanukah, Christmas and a month of merriment

Dec. 1-3 6-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. Highlights include: a video and light show on downtown buildings; strolling characters and other live entertainment; bubble snowflakes; an artisan village and a children’s craft area. Downtown Davidson. 5-9 pm | Dec. 1-3. This self-guided, porch-crawl-style tour lets guests stroll through the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Coffee Chat Dec. 5 features 3 mayors

Nov. 29. All three North Meck mayors will attend the Dec. 5 Coffee Chat at H2 Public House in Cornelius. The event, which will include a Q&A session, begins at 8:30 am. The event will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom, with replays available on YouTube. Cornelius Mayor Woody...
CORNELIUS, NC
corneliustoday.com

Holiday happenings coming up in Mooresville

Nov. 30. The Mooresville Downtown Commission announced a lineup of holiday events taking place in Downtown Mooresville. These include Mistletoe Sip & Shop events, a Classic Christmas in Mooresville and the Winterlights Alive light show. The two Mistletoe Sip & Shop events take place on 6-8 pm Dec. 2 and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Davidson College Presbyterian contributes $200K to Hope House

Nov. 30. Davidson College Presbyterian Church is contributing $200,000 to the Hope House Foundation to support its affordable housing efforts. The gift is the first of three mission gifts resulting from the church’s Opening Doors Capital Campaign. The funds will be used to build one of three new cottages...
DAVIDSON, NC
freightwaves.com

North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
ARIZONA STATE
corneliustoday.com

ReadDavidson announces book selections

Nov. 30. ReadDavidson, an annual town-wide reading initiative that started in 2007, is a partnership between the Town of Davidson, the Davidson Public Library, Main Street Books, and local avid readers. For 2023, ReadDavidson is excited to announce that it is joining forces to support and enhance the Charlotte Mecklenburg...
DAVIDSON, NC
corneliustoday.com

Temporary road closures, detours in Huntersville for holiday events

Dec. 1. The Town of Huntersville will host its tree lighting and “A Huntersville. Christmas” event at Veterans Park this weekend. The events will temporarily close Maxwell Avenue between Old Statesville Road (NC 115) and Huntersville-Concord Road and Main Street between Bigham Street and Huntersville-Concord Road during the festivities 4 – 10 pm Friday, Dec.2, and 11:30 am – 9:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 3 .
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC
corneliustoday.com

Anglers, get ready for some trout fishing

Nov. 29. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is providing seasonal angling opportunities by stocking surplus trout in 40 small impoundments, including two in Mecklenburg, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22. Staff will stock more than 60,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout, all 10 inches or longer. Anglers can harvest up...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
qcnews.com

Mooresville men charged in Oct. traffic wrecks

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mooresville Police Department charged two men after investigating two fatal October wrecks. In a press release, the police said the worked with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and...
MOORESVILLE, NC

