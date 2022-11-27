ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man dies after being shot in the head in Chelsea

NEW YORK -- A 44-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in Chelsea. Police said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Fulton Houses at 17th Street and Ninth Avenue. Police said a firearm was recovered and no one is in custody. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. The deadly collision, which unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, initially left all lanes of the […]
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY

