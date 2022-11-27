Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
Duo chases, slashes man on Bronx street
A 26-year-old man was chased by a pair of attackers who slashed him on his arm in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Man found dead on ground outside Bronx sheet metal supplier
The man, who has not been identified, was found in front of a sheet metal fabrication business at 1243 Oak Point Ave. in Hunts Point shortly before 4 a.m.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
Mom, 22, charged with murder after 2 boys found fatally stabbed at Bronx shelter
A 22-year-old Bronx woman is in custody Saturday night after her young children were found fatally stabbed in the shelter where they lived, authorities said.
Car stolen in BX with 1-year-old girl inside found with child unharmed, suspect sought
A carjacker who stole a vehicle in the Bronx Monday night with a baby inside is being sought by police, authorities said.
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Missing Monsey Woman Found Dead Along Highway, Police Say
A 52-year-old Hudson Valley woman was found dead along a highway after being missing for more than a day. The woman was reported missing place in Rockland County around 12:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in Monsey. The Ramapo Police received a report of the missing woman from Monsey who had...
bronx.com
An 11-Month-Old Baby And A 3-Year-Old Toddler, Slaughtered
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old female acting erratic and placed her into custody. EMS...
Man dies after being shot in the head in Chelsea
NEW YORK -- A 44-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in Chelsea. Police said it happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Fulton Houses at 17th Street and Ninth Avenue. Police said a firearm was recovered and no one is in custody. It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
VIDEO: Man steals cart-full of Google Nests from Brooklyn Home Depot
Police are searching for a man who broke into a Brooklyn Home Depot and casually walked out with a shopping cart full of Google Nest Thermostats.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Man arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting NYPD traffic enforcement agent
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking an NYPD traffic enforcement agent in Brooklyn. Aaron Beller, 48, was taken into custody on charges of assault in the second degree and menacing. He allegedly attacked an on-duty and in uniform agent on Nov. 14. At the time, the traffic enforcement agent […]
Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. The deadly collision, which unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, initially left all lanes of the […]
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
News 12
Police: 3 teens stole about $12,000 worth of jackets from a Paramus store
Police have arrested three teens who they say stole from a Ski Barn in Paramus. Police say Andrew Estrada, Nephihah Hamilton and T'Kai Smokes-Davis fled the Ski Barn at 846 State Highway with about $12,000 worth of jackets. According to police, the three were also involved in a hit-and-run earlier...
Man shot in Harlem dies after crashing car while trying to get away
A 39-year-old man was shot at a Harlem club and then crashed his car while trying to get away, authorities said.
Comments / 0