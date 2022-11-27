And a resident of Franklinton peacefully passed away early Monday morning November 28, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Pennsylvania on June 30, 1967 and lived in Franklinton for many years. Lisa worked with her friends at the Franklinton Association for Challenged Citizens and also at the Something Special Shop for several years. She loved her pet cats and all animals, including barnyard chickens around her home. Lisa enjoyed watching “Cops” and wrestling on TV and especially her favorite cartoon character “Garfield”. She loved spending time with her family and taking care of the youngest children. If there was a baby around, Lisa was going to hold it in her lap. “Lisa Bug”, as she was lovingly called by those closest to her will be forever missed.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO