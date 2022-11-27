Read full article on original website
Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe to hold Community Christmas Dinner
The Eighth Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe. The free eat-in dinner will be served at the church on December 25th from 11 am to 1 pm. A take-out or delivery dish will be available upon request. Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says that,...
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to hold community giveaway event and Winter Booster Event
A variety of items will be available for free at a Community Giveaway. Bright Futures Trenton will hold the public event at the First Christian Church Activity Center in Trenton on December 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin reports items to be offered came...
Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday
More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.
Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th. Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be...
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Obituary & Services: Bonita Ruth Rodgers
Bonita Ruth Rodgers, 51, passed away on November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Trenton, MO on June 11, 1971, to George Newton Gott and Bonnie Nell (Stanturf) Gott. Bonita graduated from Trenton Senior High School in 1989 and attended North Central Missouri College. She married Mark...
Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius
We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall. Lois was...
More than $135,000 award to several Ottumwa nonprofits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Legacy Foundation has announced that a large sum of grant awards will go to nonprofits to improve public safety, community development, arts, culture, health care, and education. $135,255 will be given to recipients of the Cycle 34 Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund. The most...
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
Obituary & Services: Melvin R Akers
Melvin Ray Akers, age 80, a resident of rural Chillicothe, Missouri, died at 4:05 am on November 24, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Melvin was born the son of Olen Ray and Idella Frances (Reeter) Akers on May 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He graduated from Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon returning home he was employed with John Deere, then Rock Island Railroad until it ceased operation. He worked as a bank courier until retirement.
North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
December 5th is the deadline to return ballots for voting in the Farm Service Agency election
Producers in Grundy County are reminded that Monday, December 5, 2022, is the date that election ballots are due to the Farm Service Agency office in Trenton. The candidate for a seat on the Farm Service Agency board is Preston Jawahir of Spickard. Ballots were previously mailed to farmers and...
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
THS High School Band students selected for North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band
Several Trenton High School Band students were selected for the North Central Missouri Bandmasters Association Honor Band, which performed on November 21st. Students selected were Lydia Leininger for second chair percussion, Connor Campbell for third chair clarinet, Brett Kennedy for 11th chair clarinet, Shayla Chapman for fourth chair french horn, Maurissa Bonta for fifth chair flute, Victor Markel for sixth chair trombone, and Caleb Campbell for eighth chair trombone.
Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report
There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.
See The Iowa “Bargain Mansion” That’s Going Viral On TikTok
A home in Iowa is getting attention on TikTok because of it's size and price on the market. A house in Ottumwa, Iowa was featured in a "Black Friday mansion deals" TikTok by user @housesthatarecool and it's garnering thousands of views. The house is only $130,000 for 5,155 sq. ft.,...
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
