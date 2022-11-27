There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th. Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO