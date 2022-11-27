Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Princeton teenager delivering mail injured after SUV overturns in attempt to avoid deer in roadway
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton resident sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle delivering mail ran off the road to avoid a deer on Thursday afternoon, December 1st. A private vehicle transported 19-year-old Hannah Bruse to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa. The teenager was delivering mail in...
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
Missouri woman hospitalized after she swerves to avoid a deer
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hannah S. Bruse, 19, Princeton, was east bound on Elliot Road five miles northwest of Princeton. The driver swerved to avoid...
kttn.com
Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129
A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
kjluradio.com
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
KOMU
Woman and dog extricated after crash on Route B
BOONE COUNTY - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a head-on collision on Route B near Mount Zion Church Road Sunday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found three vehicles involved. The crash occurred as Jaelyn Murry, 23, was traveling northbound...
kjluradio.com
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
khqa.com
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
KMZU
La Plata man escapes house fire
LA PLATA, Mo. - No injuries are reported following a house fire in La Plata Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. at the East Clark Street residence of Joey Gould. The fire was discovered in the attic above a bedroom. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to a short in the wiring of a bedroom wall.
kttn.com
Chillicothe woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving child’s death
A Chillicothe resident, arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th, 2021, pleaded guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court on December 1st. Twenty-three-year-old Avery Nicole Young entered a guilty plea to the felonies of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 9th. A jury trial scheduled for January 31st through February 3rd was canceled.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
krcgtv.com
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
khqa.com
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat
An Audrain County teenager will spend two years on supervised probation for making a threat about a school shooting. The post Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Boil advisories issued for portions of Grundy and Mercer counties
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a boil advisory until further notice due to another water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northeast 80th Street and Northwest 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
