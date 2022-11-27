ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara announces transfer destination

Former Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara is headed to the Big Ten West, as he announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier this week and underwent successful knee surgery last month after being injured earlier this season. In his three appearances in the 2022 season, the team captain totaled 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception.
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top two for Ohio target

Despite all the good vibes on the recruiting trail recently, Michigan’s 2023 class took a major hit losing four-star edge Collins Acheampong to Miami on Tuesday night. Still, Michigan is continuing to impress other targets, and making inroads in the state of Ohio especially. Michigan makes top two for...
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend

We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
No. 3 Virginia vs. Michigan Preview: At least match the competition

Five games into the season, there are no illusions as to who the Michigan Wolverines are. There is plenty of time for growth, and that is the expectation, but as of this moment, this team would struggle against most Power Six opponents. The Wolverines are lucky to own a 5-1 record, and both Kenpom (No. 55) and Torvik (No. 68) are far from impressed thus far.
Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia

Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening, losing to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as...
Jim Harbaugh wins Big Ten Coach of the Year

After a 12-0 regular season and a huge win at Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year, as selected by the coaches and the media. The aforementioned 12-0 season is the first for Michigan since 1997, when...
Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
Michigan DC Jesse Minter named a finalist for the Broyles Award

Announced on Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named a finalist for the Broyles Award. He is one of five finalists, joining Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. In his first year...
