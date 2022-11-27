Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Related
Maize n Brew
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara announces transfer destination
Former Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara is headed to the Big Ten West, as he announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier this week and underwent successful knee surgery last month after being injured earlier this season. In his three appearances in the 2022 season, the team captain totaled 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top two for Ohio target
Despite all the good vibes on the recruiting trail recently, Michigan’s 2023 class took a major hit losing four-star edge Collins Acheampong to Miami on Tuesday night. Still, Michigan is continuing to impress other targets, and making inroads in the state of Ohio especially. Michigan makes top two for...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more for Championship Weekend
We are coming off one of the most exhilarating weeks of the college football season where we saw the Michigan Wolverines head into Columbus and defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes. We also witnessed the demise of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers as their playoff hopes are now shot, while the USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs kept those hopes alive heading into conference championship weekend.
Maize n Brew
Three Purdue Boilermakers to watch in the Big Ten Championship against Michigan
After a triumphant victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are headed to Indianapolis to attempt a repeat as Big Ten champions. In their way is a gutsy 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers squad that has played up to their competition many a time in the Jeff Brohm era.
Maize n Brew
Film Review: How it went wrong for Michigan in the second half against Virginia
The Michigan Wolverines had the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers on the ropes in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night after a great first half. But a 23-point second half saw a potential signature win slip through their fingertips. Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher takes you through some of the offensive sets...
Maize n Brew
Reacts Survey: What aspect of Michigan’s victory over Ohio State surprised you the most?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Welcome to another victorious edition of the Michigan Reacts Survey! Saturday wasn’t a dream. In...
Maize n Brew
Steve Clinkscale thinks Michigan’s defense can ‘do more’ heading into postseason
Legendary basketball coach Morgan Wooten once said, “you learn more from losing than winning.” To Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale, that’s not just a fact, it’s a challenge. Don’t think Clinkscale doesn’t feel good after wins — he does, just like every other coach. But come...
Maize n Brew
Michigan up to No. 2 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend. The latest College Football Playoff top four:. Georgia. Michigan. USC. Ohio...
Maize n Brew
Big Ten Awards: Mike Morris wins DL of the year, Jake Moody kicker of the year
The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best defenses in all of college football, and members of the unit received some accolades on Tuesday. The Big Ten started rolling out their yearly awards, and multiple Wolverines made the cut. Edge rusher Mike Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s opponents did in the final week of the 2022 regular season
The Michigan Wolverines finished their regular season with a beatdown over their archrival, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Let’s take a look at how all of Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this week to finish out their regular season:. Colorado State: 17-0 W against New Mexico...
Maize n Brew
Big Ten Awards: Blake Corum wins RB of the year, others win All-Big Ten honors
Michigan’s reputation as a “smash fest” football team was validated by the 2022 Big Ten offensive awards, with several offensive linemen and Blake Corum taking All-Big Ten honors today. Blake Corum earned the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award, along with unanimous All-Big Ten First Team...
Maize n Brew
No. 3 Virginia vs. Michigan Preview: At least match the competition
Five games into the season, there are no illusions as to who the Michigan Wolverines are. There is plenty of time for growth, and that is the expectation, but as of this moment, this team would struggle against most Power Six opponents. The Wolverines are lucky to own a 5-1 record, and both Kenpom (No. 55) and Torvik (No. 68) are far from impressed thus far.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Virginia
Michigan lost a nail-biter at Crisler Tuesday evening, losing to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers, 70-68, as Jett Howard couldn’t really get a final shot off against Virginia’s smoothering defense. Coming into this game, Virginia has been playing like one of the best teams in the country, as...
Maize n Brew
Jim Harbaugh wins Big Ten Coach of the Year
After a 12-0 regular season and a huge win at Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year, as selected by the coaches and the media. The aforementioned 12-0 season is the first for Michigan since 1997, when...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since...
Maize n Brew
Michigan DC Jesse Minter named a finalist for the Broyles Award
Announced on Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named a finalist for the Broyles Award. He is one of five finalists, joining Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh. In his first year...
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi, Jake Moody named finalists, respectively, for Doak Walker, Outland, Lou Groza
Several Michigan Wolverines integral to the 12-0 regular season have been selected as finalists for college football’s most prestigious awards for their respective positions. Star running back Blake Corum was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in college football. Center Olu Oluwatimi...
