Neymar WILL play again at 2022 World Cup despite ankle injury, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil coach Tite says he is confident Neymar will play again at the 2022 World Cup following the forward's ankle injury against Serbia earlier this week.

Neymar sustained the injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday night and has already been ruled out of their Group H clash with Switzerland on Monday.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who is undergoing 24-hour physiotherapy according to team-mate Marquinhos, is also expected to miss Brazil's final group game against Cameroon next Friday.

But Tite says he is sure Neymar and right-back Danilo – who also picked up an ankle injury against Serbia – will be back in action at Qatar 2022.

"I believe that Neymar and Danilo will play the World Cup," the Brazil coach said at a press conference on Sunday.

"I believe in that. Medically, clinically, they can talk more about the stages of the treatment. [But] I have no place to talk. I trust that we will be able to use both of them."

Neymar went off in the 80th minute, but had actually sustained the injury earlier on following a forceful challenge by Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic.

"He was injured, I didn't see that he was injured, we didn't have that information, I didn't notice," Tite said.

"The information didn't come, it didn't come, he tried to stay on the field, until he fell. At that moment he was able to continue for the team, to participate in the goals."

Meanwhile, Marquinho says that Neymar is now in a much better emotional state after initial sadness after the match against Serbia.

"After the match, I saw him sad, it's normal, because of everything he dreamed of, wanted, the desire he had," he said at the same news conference.

"But today, after exams, treatment, he is sleeping in physiotherapy, doing physiotherapy 24 hours a day. This shows how much he wants to be with us, that's it.

"We don't know when. Today we see him much better. It's very important for him to be with us. He has a good head, which greatly influences this moment of recovery. I see him very confident and that will help with his return."