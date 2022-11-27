Boys basketball coach Larry Babics and his Brookside Cardinals like to play fast. They press from baseline to baseline, always pushing the ball and putting up quick shots. So, when the Cardinals found themselves looking up at a 13-0 deficit less than three minutes into their season opener Nov. 29 at North Olmsted, there was no need to panic, no reason to get flustered.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO