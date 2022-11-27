Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergNorwalk, OH
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Avon Lake boys basketball: Shoremen get off to hot start, coast to 69-48 win
The Avon Lake Shoremen were a well-oiled machine on both sides of the floor from the opening tip and withstood a run from Lorain in the third quarter to cruise to a 69-48 victory on their home floor Nov. 29. A veteran squad, Avon Lake set the tone with its...
Morning Journal
Vermilion vs. Black River boys basketball: Sailors’ A.J. Gerber scores 31 to sink Pirates
SULLIVAN — Every time Vermilion got a lead, Black River seemed to have a counter on Dec. 1. On the road in the fourth quarter and tied, 48-48, Vermilions guard A.J Gerber led the Sailors to pull away with a 65-58 road win. Gerber scored a team-high 31 points,...
Morning Journal
Oberlin boys basketball: Phil Payne sees improvement from Phoenix in wire-to-wire Midview loss
Oberlin is in a unique situation. As defending Lorain County League co-champs, the Phoenix, coached by interim Coach Phil Payne, showed promise in their 59-57 loss to Midview on Nov. 29. "I actually saw a team that wanted to win the game in the second half," he said. "I saw...
Morning Journal
Wellington baseball: CJ Polen commits to Bluffton
As the final high school players who were affected by the COVID-19 stoppage back in the spring of 2020 work toward finishing off their senior years, another senior area baseball player has made his commitment for collegiate baseball. Wellington pitcher CJ Polen announced his commitment to Bluffton University on Nov....
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Oberlin boys basketball: Ryan Runser, Herman Plas and Middies hold off late comeback bid
Midview needed a hero Nov. 29. The score was tied at 57-57 with 6.7 seconds left. Midview guard Ryan Runser knocked down two free hrows to seal a 59-57 win over Oberlin. “(Shooting the free-throws) was a lot of pressure,” Runser said. “The nerves were going. I knew that I had to step up and hit them for my team.”
Morning Journal
Columbia vs. Clearview girls basketball: Raiders’ second half routs Clippers in LC8 opener
To Columbia, every Lorain County League game is a conference championship game. Nov. 30 was its first test against Clearview. The Raiders passed their first of 14 league games with a 68-28 win. “We can’t take any (LC8) game lightly, no matter who it is. We have to play every...
Morning Journal
Brookside vs. North Olmsted boys basketball: Cardinals storm back, edge Eagles, 71-66
Boys basketball coach Larry Babics and his Brookside Cardinals like to play fast. They press from baseline to baseline, always pushing the ball and putting up quick shots. So, when the Cardinals found themselves looking up at a 13-0 deficit less than three minutes into their season opener Nov. 29 at North Olmsted, there was no need to panic, no reason to get flustered.
