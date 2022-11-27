ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, OH

Morning Journal

Wellington baseball: CJ Polen commits to Bluffton

As the final high school players who were affected by the COVID-19 stoppage back in the spring of 2020 work toward finishing off their senior years, another senior area baseball player has made his commitment for collegiate baseball. Wellington pitcher CJ Polen announced his commitment to Bluffton University on Nov....
WELLINGTON, OH
Morning Journal

Brookside vs. North Olmsted boys basketball: Cardinals storm back, edge Eagles, 71-66

Boys basketball coach Larry Babics and his Brookside Cardinals like to play fast. They press from baseline to baseline, always pushing the ball and putting up quick shots. So, when the Cardinals found themselves looking up at a 13-0 deficit less than three minutes into their season opener Nov. 29 at North Olmsted, there was no need to panic, no reason to get flustered.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH

