Four NFL upsets that will happen in Week 13, plus bold predictions for Sunday and Bills back on track
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is Aaron Rodgers' birthday, which I'm only mentioning because apparently his birthday wish was for Drew Brees to be struck by lightning. Just kidding. Brees did not get struck by lightning, and if you read that he did, you were lied to. It was all a publicity stunt, and you can read more about it here.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Deion Sanders is capable of becoming an NFL head coach
Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.
Tennessee facing ACC champ Clemson in Orange Bowl on Dec. 30
Tennessee (10-2, SEC, No. 6 CFP) vs. Clemson (11-2, ACC, No. 7 CFP), Dec. 30, 8 p.m. ET LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida TOP PLAYERS Tennessee: WR Jalin Hyatt has 1,267 receiving yards this season, 32 shy of passing Robert Meachem’s school record of 1,298 set in 2006.
Miami Marlins open to trading Pablo Lopez, other starters for hitting
The Miami Marlins will not be moving NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara this offseason. The 27-year-old starter is under
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
Texans' Derek Stingley: Unavailable Sunday
Stingley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns. Stingley was unable to practice this week and will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game. Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas should see increased roles in the Texans' secondary against Cleveland.
Where Tennessee would have slotted in 12-team College Football Playoff
A 12-team College Football Playoff format would look very different for Tennessee football this season. During Sunday's College Football Playoff selection show on ESPN, analysts discussed the teams in the New Year's Six bowl games and the future 12-team format that's scheduled to begin in 2024. ESPN displayed a layout of what the 12-team format would have looked like based on this season's final CFP rankings. ...
College football bowl games 2022: Dates, times, matchups
The College Football Playoff will begin on Dec. 31 with the championship in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Here is the complete bowl schedule.
Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Where all eligible teams will be playing this post-season
Any which way you want to look at it, the Pac-12 had one of the best seasons that it’s seen in recent memory. While there were five teams in the conference that ended the year non-bowl eligible, the other 7 teams all will be playing on this December, with 6 of those teams ranking among the best in the nation. With Uta, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon State all ranking inside the top 25 in the nation, it was a big resurgence for the Pac-12, which is a Power 5 conference that has recently been viewed as one of the...
Rams' Bryce Perkins: Not starting Sunday, but may play
Coach Sean McVay named John Wolford the Rams' starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, but Perkins also has "a chance" play, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports. While L.A.'s nominal No. 1 QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has cleared the concussion protocol, McVay ruled him out for...
Chiefs' Frank Clark: Uncertain to play Sunday
The Chiefs added Clark to their Week 13 injury report and are listing him as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati due to an illness. Kansas City will likely wait and see how Clark progresses in his recovery from the illness over the next few hours before a decision on his status is made around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the team is set to release its inactive list. Clark ranks fourth on the Chiefs with three sacks on the season.
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
Lions' Jameson Williams to play limited snaps in NFL debut vs. Jaguars in Week 13, per report
The 4-7 Detroit Lions have won three out of their past four games, and they scored another "W" one day before they are set to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13. Per ESPN, the Lions have activated first-round pick wide receiver Jameson Williams from NFI, and he is available to make his NFL debut this Sunday. According to NFL Media, Williams will play, but it will be with limited snaps.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: No listing Thursday
Kamara (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Kamara's last snap in this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco was a lost fumble at the goal line, which resulted in the running back visiting the sideline tent and continuing to don pads in the waning minutes of the contest. No injury was reported at the time or in its aftermath, and now he's avoided the Saints' initial practice report of Week 13. Kamara thus is in line to remain the team's primary backfield option Monday in Tampa Bay, especially with Mark Ingram (foot, limited Thursday) dealing with a new health concern.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
