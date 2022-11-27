ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Box Office: Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Slays in Limited Release With Estimated $15 Million

By Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPsgQ_0jP5Zk3k00

Netflix is staying tight-lipped about the box office performance of “ Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery .” However, sources speculate the well-reviewed whodunit scored in its special theatrical release, earning as much as $15 million during its week-long run in roughly 600 theaters.

Based on informed estimates, the sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” brought in $13 million over the extended Thanksgiving holiday frame, translating to a robust $19,000 per-theater-average. More than $9 million of that figure came over the weekend. That means “Glass Onion” would have placed third on domestic box office charts, following “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (which grossed $65 million from 4,258 cinemas over the five days) and Disney’s “Strange World” (which grossed $18.5 million from 4,174 cinemas over the five days), had Netflix actually reported box office figures. And those films were playing in six times as many theaters.

Netflix declined to comment for this article. Some rival studios pegged Netflix’s results as slightly lower at $12 million for the five-day holiday.

“Glass Onion” — which brings back Daniel Craig’s quirky sleuth Benoit Blanc and adds a motley crew of starry suspects, like Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson, to the fun — is also notable as the first Netflix movie to play in the country’s three biggest chains — AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark. The third-largest circuit, Cinemark, has offered at least 10 Netflix films in recent months, but AMC and Regal previously refused because the streamer would not agree to the standard theatrical window. “Glass Onion” won’t be available on Netflix until Dec. 23.

Privately, theater owners wish that Netflix granted “Glass Onion” a longer theatrical window because it’s the rare crowdpleaser that doesn’t require superheroes or explosive stunts to appeal to audiences young and old. It doesn’t take a detective like Benoit Blanc to figure out that “Glass Onion” would have made a killing in theaters if it were able to screen in more locations and play for longer than a week.

The first film, which Lionsgate released in theaters in 2019, opened to $26 million over the Thanksgiving weekend. “Knives Out” continued to slay on the big screen, eventually earning $165 million in North America and $311 million worldwide, providing much-needed optimism for the state of mid-budget original fare at the box office.

Netflix paid handsomely for the rights to the “Knives Out” series, forking over $450 million for the right to make the second and third installments.

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Motley Fool

Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History

In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CNET

After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix

Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy