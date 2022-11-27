Read full article on original website
MOONEY GUARDS AGAINST CRUSADERS INVASION
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The ladies of Cardinal Mooney defended home floor for the fourth time this season as the Canton Central Catholic Crusaders came to town. Mooney had won 2 of their 3 home games prior to the meeting while the Crusaders were making their first road trip of the season.
LEOPARDS HOLD UP FOR FIRST WIN
LOUISVILLE OH- It’s been a tough opening for Louisville. Their first two games of the season were against power houses in Division 1, and it wouldn’t get any easier on Wednesday as they welcomed in a up and coming Boardman team. The Leopards jumped out to an early lead, and then had to keep a Spartans comeback from getting out of control. They’d go on to hoist their first win of the season 51-46.
A MILESTONE MOMENT TO START THE YEAR
LOWELLVILLE OH- The start of a new season is always exciting. However in Lowellville the adrenaline was pushed to the max as Vinny Ballone went for 1,000 career points. The future Rocket hall of famed needed 14 points coming in to the night to seal the deal. He doubled that goal finishing with 28 in the Rockets 67-45 win over Crestview.
SALEM STAYS ON THEIR HOT START
ALLIANCE OH- After a couple of big non conference wins to open the season, Salem topped off EBC play on Wednesday night at Alliance. Nothing was about to cool off the hot Quakers as they rolled out of Alliance with a massive 59-29 victory. Abbie Davidson had a great night...
QUAKERS NAIL DOWN NILES
NILES OH- Both teams suffered from losing seasons last year and were looking to bounce back in 2022, but only one would come out on top on Tuesday. After a close first half which saw the Quakers only leading the Red Dragons by four, the tables would turn in the second half as Salem went on a three point streak winning by the final of 78-64.
Lakeview searching for new head football coach
Sam Bellino has stepped down after two seasons with the Bulldogs
NEWTON FALLS SETS THE TONE
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Newton Falls came in to Tuesday night’s game at Mineral Ridge riding high off their first win of the season. They used that momentum to shoot out of a cannon and score the first 14 points of the game. After that, they didn’t feel any pressure the rest of the way to a 75-45 victory.
Championship legacy lives on at Warren JFK
Senior Ambrose Hoso has helped lead Warren JFK to the Division VII State Championship game.
LOWELLVILLE BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT OLSON
LOWELLVILLE OH- The old saying goes “success breeds success.” The Lowellville Rockets are certainly hoping that rings true this winter. Their football team is coming off of one of the best seasons their program has ever had. With a ton of those players popping up on the Rockets basketball roster, you can see why people are excited. But that’s not the only reason anticipation isn’t building around this program. The Rockets have seen plenty of success in years past. Last season Lowellville finished with a record of 20-5. Any time you win 20 games in basketball you’re doing something right. This year the Rockets open the season on November 29th at home against Crestview. Last year they beat Crestview 59-53 in the season opener.
A new OHSAA Division III champion will be crowned when Canfield plays Bloom-Carroll
With two-time defending state champion Chardon eliminated, there will be a new Division III champion in 2022
Local high schools preparing to send off football teams for State Championship games
Three high schools in the Mahoning Valley have made it to state Championship games, and the community is celebrating by sending these teams off before the big day. South Range High School remains undefeated this season and will be going up against Ironton who's also undefeated. A rally for the...
REBELS EARN DRAMATIC VICTORY AGAINST REIGNING DISTRICT CHAMPIONS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview got everyone excited about the season in their opener last week against Beaver Local. Their next game on Monday was a huge test as they welcomed in a reigning district champion in Springfield. It was a back and forth battle but Crestview came out on top in the end 49-46.
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
