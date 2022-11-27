LOWELLVILLE OH- The old saying goes “success breeds success.” The Lowellville Rockets are certainly hoping that rings true this winter. Their football team is coming off of one of the best seasons their program has ever had. With a ton of those players popping up on the Rockets basketball roster, you can see why people are excited. But that’s not the only reason anticipation isn’t building around this program. The Rockets have seen plenty of success in years past. Last season Lowellville finished with a record of 20-5. Any time you win 20 games in basketball you’re doing something right. This year the Rockets open the season on November 29th at home against Crestview. Last year they beat Crestview 59-53 in the season opener.

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO