Euclid, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
signalcleveland.org

Cleveland City Council weighs cutting two seats or freezing membership

An internal debate over eliminating Cleveland City Council wards spilled into the open at council’s Monday caucus meeting. A 2008 charter amendment calls for council to shrink as Cleveland’s population falls. The 2020 U.S. Census numbers were just low enough to require Council President Blaine Griffin to cut the body from 17 members to 15. The ax must fall before the 2025 citywide elections.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH

