North Olmsted plans demolitions of former schools, works on stormwater solutions
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After purchasing the former Spruce Elementary School earlier this year, the city recently received a grant of $892,000 toward its demolition. The funds are tied to Cuyahoga County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton...
Shaker council introduces proposal for six infill homes on Sudbury in South Moreland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council introduced legislation Monday (Nov. 28) to turn six vacant lots on Sudbury Road over to a local home builder to construct single-family, owner-occupied infill housing. The proposal comes from Ishmael Martin and YRM Corp., who would buy the lots from the city for $1...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders demand abandoned house destroyed by tree be demolished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned house on Cleveland’s East Side was destroyed by a fallen tree years ago, and residents are fed up looking at the dangerous eyesore. The house, or what’s left of it rather, is on East 176th Street. After high winds caused the tree...
Mayfield Heights solicits naming rights for new community/aquatic center
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With a price tag now set at a maximum $35 million for its new community/aquatic center, the city is exploring naming rights for various portions of the facility as a way to offset costs. One councilman, however, is wary of such a plan.
Medina City Council continues discussion on recreation center expansion
MEDINA, Ohio -- Discussion of the Medina Community Recreation Center expansion continued at Monday’s City Council meeting after the Medina Board of Education approved part of the plan last week. The topic came up in the form of a resolution allowing the city to execute a proposal with Fanning...
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Where Cleveland’s new police headquarters will go
The City of Cleveland has picked the location of the new Cleveland Division of Police Headquarters.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
signalcleveland.org
Cleveland City Council weighs cutting two seats or freezing membership
An internal debate over eliminating Cleveland City Council wards spilled into the open at council’s Monday caucus meeting. A 2008 charter amendment calls for council to shrink as Cleveland’s population falls. The 2020 U.S. Census numbers were just low enough to require Council President Blaine Griffin to cut the body from 17 members to 15. The ax must fall before the 2025 citywide elections.
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
cleveland19.com
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
Cleveland EMS billing manager fired: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland has fired a manager over EMS billing for lying about hours worked while mishandling claims and not handling claims.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
rejournals.com
More than seven Key Towers: That’s how much office space has been converted in Cleveland since 2007
A flight to quality: Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been the biggest trend hitting Cleveland’s office market. And as more users flock to Class-A office space, developers are increasingly targeting Cleveland’s outdated Class-B and Class-C space for conversions, turning many of them into apartments.
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
Flames break out at Cleveland Public Library branch
Firefighters were at Cleveland Public Library's Lorain Avenue branch after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
Parma police: Residents no longer have to shelter in place
The Parma Police Department is advising some residents in the city to shelter in place due to police activity Wednesday night.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
