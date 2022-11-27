BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.

