Boy, 14, fatally shot by gunmen while walking down Bronx street
The victim was shot once in the torso by two men as he walked with a friend on Morris Avenue, near E. 182nd Street, in the Fordham Manor section around 9:15 p.m.
Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD
Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.
Man repeatedly stabbed in torso during dispute inside Queens subway station
Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of stabbing a man during a dispute inside a Queens subway station earlier this week.
Man slashed outside Bronx deli on Thanksgiving, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Bronx bodega on Thanksgiving, police said. The suspect and the 37-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of Joe’s Deli Grocery located at 1400 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 7:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim across the […]
29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City
NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 60, punched unconscious in random street attack near City Hall; suspect sought
A 60-year-old man was walking down a sidewalk in Lower Manhattan when a man in front of him spun around and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious in what police said was a random attack.
Queens subway station argument ends in stabbing: NYPD
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An argument inside a Jamaica subway station escalated into a stabbing, police said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was approached by another man inside the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer station on the E, J, and Z lines around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a verbal dispute broke […]
Man punched in face during robbery inside Brooklyn subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a suspect that punched a man during a robbery inside a Brooklyn subway station last month, authorities said.
Mom and four kids run over at school bus stop by driver trying to escape police
NEW YORK — A mother and her four children have been run over as her kids were getting off of a school bus by a driver trying to escape the police. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn in New York City when police say they tried to stop a white Mercedes-Benz traveling along Flatbush Avenue. Instead of stopping, the female driver took off on Avenue J and went straight through several bus stops before hitting the family with her car, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC-TV.
Man, 21, cuffed for fighting 2 NYPD officers, tossing 1 like 'a rag doll'
A man was arrested after he fought with two NYPD officers who tried to stop him from blocking traffic in Brooklyn, police said.
ACS Investigating with NYPD Case of Bronx Mom Arrested for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Two Infants
The City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS) told Norwood News the agency is investigating with the NYPD the case of 22-year-old Bronx mom, Dimone Fleming, who was arrested at the weekend for allegedly killing her two infant sons at a homeless shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx. The news comes amid a media report that there was possibly a previous case of alleged abuse involving Fleming and her child, and as the mayor rolled out the City’s latest efforts to address the mental health needs of undomiciled New Yorkers.
Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
Police offering $10K for information in fatal shooting of 15-year-old NJ boy
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey teenager over Thanksgiving weekend.
Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street
BROOKLYN, MD – Two teens are being sought for an armed robbery at gunpoint that took place Wednesday evening on Church Street. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 30, 2022, officers responded to a report of a robbery of a man that had just taken place in the 300 block of Church Street in Brooklyn. According to the victim, he encountered two juvenile males, one of whom pointed a gun at him as he walked toward his residence. As soon as they received the victim’s property, both suspects fled on foot. Investigators from the Northern District are investigating the incident The post Two teens sought for armed robbery on Church Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
