‘SNF’ Week 12: Eagles welcome Packers to Philadelphia

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

(WCMH) — “Sunday Night Football” on NBC4 is making a quick turnaround from Minnesota on Thanksgiving to Philadelphia as the Eagles (9-1) host the Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFL’s eleventh week.

The Birds enter this primetime matchup with the NFL’s best record as the only team in the league yet to suffer two defeats. After its Monday night loss to the Commanders 32-21 two weeks ago, Philly bounced back to winning ways with a 17-16 win over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Philadelphia’s ninth win of 2022 was secured with a late Jalen Hurts touchdown run with 1:20 to go in the game. Hurts has been sensational in his third NFL season, accounting for 23 total touchdowns thus far (15 passing, 8 rushing). His performances certainly put him in the MVP conversation alongside Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and more.

With offensive weapons like running back Miles Sanders and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Philly’s offense certainly has fans confident they can make a run to Super Bowl LVII.

When the ‘SNF’ schedule came out, many would have pinned the Packers to have a better record than the Eagles by the time they played. Instead, Green Bay comes to Philly with a 4-7 record with only one win in its last seven games.

Aaron Rodgers and company have had a long week of rest with its most recent game coming last Thursday night. Green Bay fell to the Tennessee Titans 27-17 at Lambeau Field a few days after the Packers dramatic overtime win over the Cowboys.

The Packers offense is having one of its weakest seasons scoring in the Rodgers era, sitting with the 26th best scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just over 18 points a game. With Minnesota running away in the NFC North, the Packers will need a significant turnaround to get itself into the Wild Card conversation.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

