Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car

OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/1/22 6:50 A.M.) — Tulsa police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s homicide as 32-year-old Monica Deleon. Police are still actively searching for 28-year-old Isais Torres Jr. who police consider to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Authorities search for information after deer poaching on Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — The Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness said a deer was shot and killed over the weekend. Authorities are now trying to learn more about the poaching after the deer’s field dressed remains were left in the park. The remains indicated to investigators that the deer was likely hunted for food.
Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Tulsa nonprofit will introduce “historic project” on Giving Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is launching a new initiative to battle food shortages in Oklahoma. Food On The Move will introduce The Food Home, a long-term solution to issues surrounding food insecurity. “After years of community conversations and research, Food On The Move leadership will make a...
