KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa women search for answers after their sister was murdered, suspect still at large
TULSA, Okla. — Rosa Valla Dolid, Juana Mendoza and Cassandra Valla Dolid are all searching for answers after Tulsa Police said their 32-year-old sister, Monica Deleon, was murdered Wednesday. “She made a friend wherever she went,” said Rosa. “Anybody she could talk to she made friends with, and sometimes...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso teenage girl arrested, charged with hitting a police officer with her car
OWASSO, Okla. — Authorities arrested 18-year-old Alexia Chairez and charged her with multiple crimes, including assault and battery with a car and eluding. Court documents reveal that Chairez, who was 17 at the time, hit an Owasso Police officer with a black SUV. The officer was able to slide off the hood of the SUV as she sped away from the scene.
KOKI FOX 23
Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/1/22 6:50 A.M.) — Tulsa police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s homicide as 32-year-old Monica Deleon. Police are still actively searching for 28-year-old Isais Torres Jr. who police consider to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
KOKI FOX 23
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities search for information after deer poaching on Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — The Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness said a deer was shot and killed over the weekend. Authorities are now trying to learn more about the poaching after the deer’s field dressed remains were left in the park. The remains indicated to investigators that the deer was likely hunted for food.
KOKI FOX 23
Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
KOKI FOX 23
Osage County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding a murder suspect
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff asking for the public’s help to find the man who shot and killed a Catoosa man near Zink Ranch on Monday. Investigators don’t know yet if he was killed near the ranch or if his body was brought there after he was murdered. Construction workers found 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie in the pastureland. He had recently been released from Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 26.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow woman dies after collision with tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died after a car she was riding in collided with a tractor trailer on the Turner Turnpike Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was a passenger in a car when the driver, Sarah Ready, 29,...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
KOKI FOX 23
Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
KOKI FOX 23
Teacher reflects on therapy dog program introduced at BA High School 12 years later
TULSA, Okla. — The mind behind Broken Arrow High School’s “Tiger Tails,” a program that uses therapy dogs to help students, is speaking to FOX23 12 years after the program began. The volunteer therapy dog program travels to different Broken Arrow schools and provides comfort to...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit will introduce “historic project” on Giving Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is launching a new initiative to battle food shortages in Oklahoma. Food On The Move will introduce The Food Home, a long-term solution to issues surrounding food insecurity. “After years of community conversations and research, Food On The Move leadership will make a...
