Bag massive savings on the all-new Amazon Echo Dot this Cyber Monday

Hard to believe it's been almost a decade since Amazon first unveiled the Echo smart speaker, but the handy device has become an integral part of any high-tech home. If you've been holding out to grab a bargain on your own Echo speaker, Amazon are now offering a massive 77% saving on the all-new Echo Dot as part of their Cyber Weekend deal.

The 5th generation offers the best sound of any Echo Dot yet, ensuring you get the best listening experience around the home. With access to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and countless others you can access countless hours of your favourite music, audiobooks and podcasts.

Connected via Bluetooth, the Echo Dot is a one-stop tech hub for the home. Virtual assistant Alexa is on-hand to help with everything from weather updates and answers to burning questions to timers and control over all compatible smart devices, meaning you can even control lights or heating in the home completely hands-free.

Amazon US's 77% sale on the 5th generation Amazon Echo means prices are down from $109.93 to just $24.99, but Amazon have also added an extra bonus offer on top, with 6 months free of Amazon Music Unlimited for all eligible or new customers.

Tech-lovers in the UK should also be delighted to hear that Amazon UK are also offering savings; the Smart Home Starter Kit is currently just £31.99 , 57% down from its previous price of £74.98. The Starter Kit comes with the 5th generation Amazon Echo, as well as a Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb LED to help start a smart home set-up.

With a variety of colours and package deals available - including kid-friendly, be sure to explore Amazon to find the very best deal to help your home enter the 21st Century.

Save $84.94 on the all-new Amazon Echo with Amazon US : Amazon are offering a massive 77% saving on the 5th generation Amazon Echo, with an added bonus of six months free subscription for all eligible and new customers to Amazon Music Unlimited w/ auto renew.

Save 57% on the Smart Home Starter Kit with Amazon UK : The Smart Home Starter Kit is now just £31.99 through Amazon UK and comes with the 5th generation all-new Echo Dot and a .Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb LED

Save 25% on a cloud blue Echo Dot with Alexa and clock: The Cloud Blue Amazon Echo Dot is now just £39.99, eligibile for free click & collect delivery via Amazon UK, or grab the same deal in the US for $39.99 .

huge savings on the compact Amazon Echo Dot speaker: Grab a third generation (2018 release) edition of the Amazon Echo Dot with savings of over 55% - just £16.99 in the UK , or $14.99 via Amazon.com .

