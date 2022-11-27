ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire

 4 days ago
A mobile home in Catoosa was destroyed Saturday afternoon after the structure caught fire.

Firefighters said the fire happened at around 1 p.m. in a trailer park on East Pine Street in Catoosa.

One of the family’s pets was killed in the fire, according to firefighters.

Red Cross has been called to assist the family, firefighters said.

The Oak Grove Fire Department assisted Catoosa Professional Fire Fighters and Rolling Hills Fire Department on the fire.

