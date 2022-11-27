Read full article on original website
Related
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
Warren woman killed in rollover crash on I-696
ROSEVILLE, MI -- A 48-year-old Warren woman was killed early Thursday morning when her car rolled over after while entering the freeway. Details are limited, but according to Michigan State Police, the woman was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday when she lost control of the 2008 Ford Fusion she was driving.
fox2detroit.com
WB I-94 closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County for crash
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of westbound I-94 are closed at 10 Mile in Macomb County after a one-vehicle accident. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the road was first closed at 5:15 p.m. St. Clair Shores police are handling the investigation. SkyFOX was over...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MSP: Oakland County car crash claims Caro man’s life
Michigan State Troopers declared a Caro man dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident in Oakland County. Troopers received a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township. Responding to the scene, officers found the 33-year-old driver still in the cold vehicle, having passed away overnight.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after driving off Oakland County road, uprooting tree during crash
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man's body was found inside a crashed vehicle Tuesday morning in Oakland County. According to police, a driver in Groveland Township saw a vehicle in the ditch in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road just after 8:30 a.m. The driver checked on the vehicle, which was cold, and saw a person inside.
Police identify man who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Police have identified a maintenance worker who died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in an Ann arbor hotel. Charles Suire, 49, of Ann Arbor, was found dead Monday, Nov. 28, inside the boiler room of the Victory Inn, 3750 Washtenaw Ave., according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Three-vehicle crash in Speaker Twp. sends Peck woman to hospital
A Thanksgiving evening accident sent one Peck woman to the hospital, with the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and Marlette EMS responding to the three-vehicle scene. Sanilac County’s Central Dispatch received the call just shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, reporting the crash on Brockway Road in Speaker Township.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Grand Blanc Township (Grand Blanc Township, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township. The crash happened at the Dort Highway intersection on I-75 at around 7:40 a.m. The early-30s driver rear-ended a car, drove around it, crossed all three lanes of traffic, and rolled over into the median as he entered southbound I-75.
fox2detroit.com
Wrong-way driver crash totals family of 10's van on I-94
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."
thelivingstonpost.com
Police ID driver in Sunday’s fatal crash on Oak Grove Road
The driver in the Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, single-vehicle fatal crash on Oak Grove Road in Cohoctah Township has been identified as Michael Scott Gricius, 31, of Flushing. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Gricius was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Oak Grove Road south of Cohoctah Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree before bursting into flames. At approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
Passerby finds wrecked vehicle in ditch in Northern Oakland County, driver dead inside
A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has died after a crash overnight in Oakland County, but the wrecked car wasn’t discovered until morning.
WNEM
Caro man killed in Oakland Co. crash
OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating a rural Oakland County crash where a 33-year-old Caro man was found dead in the driver’s seat. Investigators said troopers received reports of a car in a ditch along Grand Hall Road in Groveland Township about 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Genesee County (Genesee County, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Genesee County. Around 4:50 p.m., the Davison Township resident arrived at the Irish Road exit of I-69 in a Ford Escape.
Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
Multiple freeways closed downtown after vehicle crashes through barrier, falls 16 ft. onto I-75/375 interchange
A bad traffic crash which prompted multiple freeway closures is causing headaches for commuters in downtown Detroit Tuesday morning after authorities say a vehicle drove off an overpass and fell onto the I-75/375 entrance ramp.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Woman critically injured in I-69 crash in Genesee County
GENNESEE COUNTY, MI – A woman was critically injured in a crash that shut I-69 down for nearly two hours Friday evening. The Davison Township woman was driving a Ford Escape when she entered I-69 at Irish Road around 4:50 p.m., Nov. 25, Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive Sunday, Nov. 27. She appears to be the driver that caused the crash with a Chevrolet Silverado, Rendon said.
MLive
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0