DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - On Thanksgiving Day, Justin Goodell, his wife, and their eight kids and two dogs traveled from Kentucky to Michigan to visit family for the holiday. "On I-94 in Roseville, we were just cruising along on the interstate," Justin said. "I saw the headlights on the blue sedan. I saw it get into a head-on collision with another SUV."

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO