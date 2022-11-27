3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.

The Wildcats beat Moeller, 28-24, in the Division I state semifinals Friday night in Piqua.

The other two local high schools will be Marion Local and New Bremen.

Marion Local will battle Kirtland in the Division VI state championship game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Marion Local will be going for their 13th football state championship and their third in the last four years. They beat Columbus Grove, 27-0, Saturday night in Lima.

New Bremen will play John F. Kennedy High School in the Division VII State Title game Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. They advanced by beating Lima Central Catholic, 42-34, Saturday night in the state semifinals in Wapakoneta.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marion Local sets OHSAA record with state title win

For the full schedule see below.

The matchup below will take place Thursday:

Division II @ 7 p.m.: No. 2 Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. No. 5 Central Catholic (14-1)

The following games will take place Friday:

Division V @ 10:30 a.m.: No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 South Range (15-0)

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 South Range (15-0) Division III @ 3 p.m.: No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (14-1) Division I @ 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 St. Edward (14-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (13-1)

These games will be Saturday night:

Division VI @ 10:30 a.m.: No. 1 Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0)

No. 1 Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0) Division VII @ 3 p.m.: No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 John F. Kennedy (13-1)

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 John F. Kennedy (13-1) Division IV @ 7:30 p.m.: No. 2 Wyoming (15-0) vs. No. 1 Glenville (14-0)

For tickets and more information about the championship visit here.

©2022 Cox Media Group