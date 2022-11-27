ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A cynical festive favorite that required assistance from the CIA spreads malicious cheer all over streaming

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
wegotthiscovered.com

Adam Sandler finally kills ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ rumors while addressing MCU future

Despite the countless Marvel Studios productions to be released over the past 14 years, there are still a handful of major Hollywood names that have so far escaped the MCU‘s gravitational pull. And one of those is Adam Sandler. The odds are that the acclaimed actor/comedian will wind up hanging with the Avengers one day, though, despite his recent comments on the possibility — in which he finally debunks a long-held rumor.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Soprano has officially joined the cast of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney Plus reboot of the iconic street-level Marvel hero’s story, has landed another star to appear in its ever-growing cast, and this actor knows a thing or two about crime. Michael Gandolfini, known for his role as Tony Soprano in The Sopranos spinoff The Many...
Bertie Ledger-Advance

The power of movies...

In a society so dominated by our smartphones and social media, it’s sometimes easy to overlook the power of movies. From the first film in 1888 to the massive digital blockbusters that sweep across IMAX theaters today, we have it so good and some of us don’t even realize it. Streaming services allow people to watch virtually any movie they want, with any stragglers being found on rental services. I...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans finally find a legitimate reason to hate Captain Marvel

For whatever reason (and generally, that reason is sexism and misogyny) Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers has always incited a bizarre kind of hatred from certain corners of the Marvel “fandom” that leaves those of us who don’t feel that way thoroughly mystified. Well, for once, the internet has found a legitimate excuse to dunk on Captain Marvel, by reminding us of the character’s worst-ever comic book moment that we’re desperately hoping is never brought to the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ receives heart-pounding first trailer

The heart-pounding first trailer is here for the officially titled fifth installment in Lucasfilm’s long-running movie franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer features Harrison Ford’s Indy looking pretty virile for an 80-year-old actor, even during the scenes when his character is not subjected to computer-generated digital de-aging. That’s right, there are some clips of Indy in his younger days, where some of the plot may take place either through flashbacks or some other means (time travel?).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer

Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Cocaine Bear’ unleashes fearsome first trailer

The bonkers first trailer is here for what is sure to be next year’s zaniest action-comedy, Cocaine Bear. The Elizabeth Banks-directed film is inspired by a true event that occurred in 1985 when a black bear got his snout into some cocaine that was abandoned in the woods from a drug runner’s crashed airplane.
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

In a shocking turn of events, glamorous actress and heartthrob Brie Larson goes… rock climbing?

When she isn’t soaring through the skies and kicking butt as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson likes to spend her free time reading, knitting, taking long walks on the beach, starring in Nissan commercials, and apparently — rock climbing. The 33-year-old bombshell achieved global recognition and popularity after starring as Captain Marvel in the MCU film of the same name. Before suiting up as Captain Marvel, Larson made her directorial debut with Unicorn Store, a comedy-drama she directed, co-produced, and starred in. She has also appeared in Kong: Skull Island, 21 Jump Street, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, among many other influential titles.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket

Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire

It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy