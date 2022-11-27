ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangier Shrine hosts tree raffle ahead of holidays

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Saturday was the last day of the Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees week-long tree raffle.

The event started in 2017 and this year there were 58 uniquely decorated trees for people to view and place their raffle tickets in for a chance to win through a Shriner's raffle. Each tree was donated by a sponsor along with prizes or gifts to go along with the tree with a minimum value of 500 dollars.

"Oh, they just love them all," said Jim Hirl, chairman of the tree event and Tangier Shrine member. "Some they like better than others but they are all unique and they're all great and we just thank all the participants who put them up."

The winners of each raffle got to take home the decorated tree and the gifts underneath it.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

