ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

What we learned about the Capitals in November 2022

What we learned about the Capitals in November originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. November has typically been the month where the Capitals start to gain some separation in the Metropolitan Division standings. That wasn’t the case this year, however, as Washington went 5-7-2 for its first sub-.500 November record since the 2011-12 season.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Stars’ Robertson has hat trick, extends points streak to 17

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson seemed to be downplaying his latest hat trick and the 17-game points streak he is on for the Dallas Stars, insisting several times that he is just playing hockey. Well, the 23-year-old center is making that look so easy right now at the highest...
DALLAS, TX
WTOP

Thursday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL). Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension....
WTOP

5 takeaways from the 2023 Washington Mystics schedule

5 takeaways from the 2023 Mystics schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The WNBA unveiled the longest season in league history on Wednesday with 40 games on their docket for the upcoming 2023 season. This season will tip off on Friday, May 19 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 10.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy