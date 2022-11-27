KSR's '22-23 Kentucky High School Basketball Preseason Top 25

Photo by Les Nicholson | Kentucky Sports Radio

After the George Rogers Clark Cardinals narrowly defeated the Warren Central Dragons in the state tournament final last season, the two teams are back at the top of the rankings this year.

I voted the Cardinals No. 1 thanks to the return of starters Jerone Morton (18.7 ppg), Sam Parrish (13.1) and Trent Edwards (12.8) along with key reserves Reshaun Hampton (7.7), and Tyleik Maxwell (2.9). Starters Tanner Walton (12.2) and Aden Slone (6.8) have graduated, but GRC returns a loaded cast.

Meanwhile, Warren Central returns five of their top six players in Chappelle Whitney (13.6), Omari Glover (11.4), Kade Unseld (9.1), Damarion Walkup (9.2) and Izayiah Villafuerte (6.0). Leading scorer Jaiden Lawrence (13.8) was the lone graduate of the bunch.

Elsewhere, Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars come in at No. 3 as they’ll look to advance deeper in the state tournament after getting knocked out in the first round a year ago. Junior Travis Perry, who holds a UK offer, and Lyon County also cracked the Top 10, landing at No. 9.

There is plenty of talent scattered throughout our preseason Top 25. Nationally ranked sophomores Malachi Moreno (Great Crossing) and Jasper Johnson (Woodford County) headline a pair of top 12 programs while freshman sensation Jayden Johnson looks to lead top-five Trinity back to the state tournament after a 17-16 finish last season.

Check out KSR’s full preseason Top 25 below. The ’22-23 regular season begins on Monday, Nov. 28, highlighted by a top 10 showdown between North Laurel and Lexington Catholic in London, KY.

KSR’s KY High School Basketball Preseason Top 25

T1. George Rogers Clark (1)

T1. Warren Central (1)

3. North Laurel

4. Trinity

5. Great Crossing

6. Madison Central

7. Lexington Catholic

8. Bowling Green

9. Lyon County

10. Evangel Christian

11. Covington Catholic

12. Woodford County

13. Male

14. Western

T15. North Oldham

T15. Lincoln County

17. DuPont Manual

18. Murray

19. Ballard

20. Ashland

T21. Pleasure Ridge Park

T21. McCracken County

T23. Collins

T23. Frederick Douglass

T25. Corbin

Also Receiving Votes: Harlan County, Madison Southern, Pikeville, Breathitt County

The rankings are voted on by myself & Clark Howell. Fans are welcome to send their feedback on Twitter to @teeroyhowell and @rezinc.