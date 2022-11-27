Read full article on original website
Work begins to clean up contaminated Leatherworks site in Girard
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big moment for the city of Girard. Work started this week to clean the land contaminated by the old Ohio Leatherworks business. It’s the start of what could be a new life for the property, which has been dormant for more than 50 years.
Tenants briefly evacuated due to smoke
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Manor tenants were briefly evacuated from the building when smoke went into the hallway of the fourth floor. It happened late Thursday morning at the building on West Liberty Street. Firefighters say a maintenance employee opened the door of an an apartment after smelling...
1 in critical condition after West Side crash; roads closed
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of Mahoning Avenue was closed Thursday evening due to a single-vehicle crash on the West Side. The crash occurred near the corner of Rhoda and Mahoning avenues shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. According to police, one person is in critical condition and another...
Mill Creek park to close several roads for winter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is alerting the public to some winter road closures coming at the end of the week. High Drive will close between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive. Chestnut Hill Drive will close between Canfield Road and High Drive. Calvary Run Drive will close between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash. It happened on Oak Street in Youngstown, near Fruit Street around 6:30 a.m. when an SUV and pick up truck collided. First responders had to use a rescue tool to get one of the...
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in Poland is closed Wednesday following a small fire to an electrical panel outside the building. Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters found a burnt electrical panel on the outside...
Trumbull Co. water, sewer customers seeing increase in bills
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Some Trumbull County residents have noticed increases in their water and sewer bills, and not everyone is happy about it. When customers go to the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer website, there’s a notice at the top of the screen advising residents of the bill increases.
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
Demolition begins at old St. Joe’s
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition began Wednesday morning at the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital. A lot of heavy machinery could be seen at the site of the vacant building on Tod Avenue on Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday, crews began tearing the building down. Cambell-based ProQuality Demolition...
Trumbull County agency hosting hiring event
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Job and Family Services is having a hiring event. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its building on North Park Avenue in Warren. Job and Family Services is looking for a unit support worker and someone to man the front desk.
Work continues on local church after fire
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Parishioners of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard have learned what it means to be patient. It’s been almost 23 months since the church was heavily damaged by fire. A lot of work has gone into the building since then. The church hall kitchen was...
Community tree lighting set for this weekend
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Girard is preparing to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the community tree. The festivities will begin Saturday with a parade starting at Boardman Medical Supply on North State Street. There will be vendors set up, and the parade will start at 3:30 p.m.
‘Lighting of the Green’ brings out Canfield community
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday night, Canfield started the holiday season with a parade and tree lighting. Before the parade, 65 trees on the “Canfield Green” were lit. Afterward, the drum corps of the Canfield High School band led the parade around the Green, followed by Santa in a horse-drawn carriage.
‘Things are changing’: Resident reacts to double murder in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville rallied around its school this past spring when there was a shooting in the cafeteria. Now, the village is doing it again after a double murder suicide. Ruth Shipley heard sirens Wednesday night, then her niece called. She was checking on Shipley and told...
Man arrested after chase to Starbucks parking lot
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers chased a man with several theft warrants on foot Monday night. Officers were called to the Giant Eagle in Austintown around 7:30 p.m. Officers in the store noticed Lewis Brown, 33, of Youngstown, in the self-checkout line with a woman. Police said Brown told...
Youngstown honoring those affected by AIDS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is World AIDS Day, and for more than 30 years, people have united on this day. It’s a time to support people with HIV and honor those who have died from AIDS. HIV can be passed through unclean needles or through sexual contact....
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
Salem kicks off Christmas season with parade
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Salem held its annual Christmas parade Thursday evening. It started just after 6:30 p.m. The holiday event is hosted by the Salem Chamber of Commerce. Organizers say more than 50 groups took part this year. There was Christmas caroling and an appearance...
Mahoning County judge cites man’s record as he hands down prison sentence
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court told a man that he was sentencing on drug and gun charges that the man’s past criminal record made it hard to give him a break. Kyree Grabe, 28, was being sentenced on charges of...
Local business receives award at Ohio State game
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
