4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Tri-City Herald
Report: Clippers Looking to Improve Roster Before Trade Deadline
The LA Clippers were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA this season, with one of the highest odds of winning the championship. They haven't been a bad team so far, but they have not been great - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue another season of not being available. As such, the team may make some moves.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Mavericks Injury Report Revealed
In a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. The Mavericks shocked the world last season by destroying the Phoenix Suns in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semi-Finals, but were overmatched by a Warriors team that would go on to win the title.
Tri-City Herald
Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November
The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10. When grading players and coaches, it's always important to balance statistics with context. Below are our grades for the month of November after taking into account performances, scheduling quirks, and injuries.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler And Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton Expected Back Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected back in the lineup against the Boston Celtics Friday night. Butler, who has missed the past seven games with a right knee injury, is one of two NBA All-Stars set to make their return. Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers after sustaining an MCL injury in the playoffs last year against the Chicago Bulls.
Tri-City Herald
Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in
The Boston Celtics continued their red-hot start to the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday night as they took down the rival Miami Heat in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics in the win like they have for much...
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hood-Schifino’s Hot Hand Sparks Indiana Win Over North Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jalen Hood-Schifino pondered a 3-point attempt, but knew he could get a higher-percentage look. Hood-Schifino ripped through and took two dribbles to the short corner before elevating over North Carolina's Caleb Love. The midrange jumper opened the scoring, and Hood Schifino had the hot hand early on. He drained a pull-up 3-pointer and finished a left-handed layup for Indiana's first seven points of the game.
Tri-City Herald
The Nuggets Have Made Nikola Jokić’s Life More Simple
In the history of the NBA, only two players who have won multiple MVPs have never made it to the NBA Finals. One is Steve Nash, who lost three times in the conference finals in a six-year span with the Suns, including both times he won the award. The other...
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Cavaliers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Coming off of a successful week while shorthanded, winning three of four games, the Philadelphia 76ers had to wrap up a back-to-back to begin the new week on Monday night. With the Atlanta Hawks in South Philly for a third matchup against the Sixers this month, Philadelphia had an opportunity to pick up their fourth win in five games. Fortunately for them, they got a key helping hand back in the mix as Joel Embiid was cleared for action.
Tri-City Herald
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
Tri-City Herald
Actress Nia Long Devastated By Marriage Issues While Boston Celtics Thriving Under New Leadership
The Boston Celtics are the story of the NBA. They have the league's best record, the leading candidates for MVP (Jayson Tatum) and Coach of the Year (Joseph Mazzulla). One the other side of the joy is the pain for actress Nia Long, the wife of former Celtics coach Ime Udoke. Long recently discussed what she has gone through after the Celtics announced a one-year suspension of Udoke because of an inappropriate relationship with a team employee.
