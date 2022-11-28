ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release new details in mall shooting: Victim said he was in fight with shooter

By By Pat Gruner and Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1APP_0jP5WkWT00

A man shot at Greenville Mall on Black Friday told police that the shooting occurred after he got into a fight with the man who fired the weapon that injured him and another man.

The Greenville Police Department reported Saturday released the identities of the two men who were injured in the incident outside the American Eagle Store about 6:30 p.m. on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. No arrest has been reported but police said they have strong leads.

The department in a statement also reiterated that while the incident did not appear to be an active shooter situation it said the shooting did expose thousands of holiday weekend shoppers to unnecessary violence at a time of heightened awareness due to mass shootings across the country. The department also released new details about its response.

Theodore Devon Dunn Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, were transported to ECU Health Medical Center after the shooting, the department news release said. Perkins was still hospitalized Saturday and receiving treatment for a gunshot injury. Dunn’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene that the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute was corroborated by one of the victim’s own admission that the shooting occurred after he engaged in a fight with an individual with whom he had previous conflicts, the department reported. Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews related to the incident and are following up on the leads.

The department also said that a Greenville officer hired by Belk to have a presence in their store for Black Friday shopping heard the shots from his assignment, allowing for an immediate response from law enforcement and no further injuries. The mall employs its own private security and did not hire any off-duty GPD officers on Friday, the department reported.

Saturday's release said Chief Ted Sauls plans to meet with mall management this week, as members of the GPD command staff have done on numerous occasions in the past, to address security recommendations for the mall moving forward.

"We are grateful there were no further injuries and want to assure the Greenville community we are working around the clock to identify everyone involved," the release said. "As an added reassurance, GPD officers have started our annual holiday patrols of retail locations and establishments. As such, you can expect to see an increased police presence when you are out and about."

The release asked shoppers to report any suspicious activity. "If you see something suspicious, please say something," the release said. "The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us as your local law enforcement agency."

The release also thanked the ECU Police Department for its "tremendous" assistance. "We greatly value our partnership. We’d also like to applaud the store employees inside the mall, who based on numerous witness accounts, relied on their training and instincts, sheltering patrons in place inside their stores … undoubtedly helping to prevent further injury."

Previous story

Two people were shot at the Greenville Mall on Black Friday, shutting down stores on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

The Greenville Police Department said about 6:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting at 704 S.E. Greenville Blvd. The two men were shot inside the mall near American Eagle, which is located near the food court.

“It is a shame that shoppers can’t go out without this type of event happening,” Greenville Police Maj. David Bowen said.

No arrests had been reported Friday night. Bowen said it’s believed the shooter had already left the scene when police arrived.

Preliminary information suggested a dispute led to the shooting, Bowen said.

“This was not a random act,” he said. “This was a dispute that occurred in the mall and fortunately no one else was injured.”

He provided no additional information about the suspect or suspects or about the injuries to the victims, who were transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

“We have no reports of any employees (or other mall patrons) injured during the incident. We did receive some phone calls from people hiding in storage areas that we did escort from the mall,” Bowen said.

While he said numerous shoppers were leaving the mall as police arrived, that did not interfere with police working to locate the victims.

Some 15 to 20 Greenville officers initially responded to the scene, along with officers from East Carolina University’s Police Department, who helped clear people from the businesses and parking area.

Businesses and mall management are cooperating with investigators, who were interviewing witnesses and were working to obtain surveillance video Friday night, Bowen said.

Bowen said he did not know when the mall would reopen. Attempts to reach mall management Friday night were unsuccessful.

