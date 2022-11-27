ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash at the Space Coast Regional Airport

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmpsH_0jP5WhsI00

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department said it is responding to a helicopter crash that happened near the Space Coast Regional Airport.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

TFD said that units responded, where a helicopter was found on its side.

Crews said that the crash was due to partial engine failure.

There were no hazards, or fires reported.

Two victims were found at the scene but had no reported injuries, according to TFD.

The scene is being cleared now and the Space Coast Regional Crash Fire Rescue will be investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Aircraft crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Rescue units are responding to a report of an aircraft down at Space Coast Regional Airport, according to the Titusville Fire Department. The aircraft, reported to be a helicopter, was found on its side in the field of the airport. Officials said there are no fires or hazards at this time.
TITUSVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver reportedly dies after crashing into fireworks store in Florida

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — One person has died after their car reportedly crashed into a fireworks store, which caused a fire in West Melbourne, Florida. According to a news release from Brevard County Fire Rescue, fire crews were called just after 4 p.m. Monday about a car into a structure in West Melbourne. Callers told dispatchers that the car had “ignited the interior” of Phantom Fireworks.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: 78-year-old man reported missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. The 78-year-old, identified as Simon Butnaru was last seen Thursday morning when he was walking on the 3000 block of Autumnwood Trail. He was wearing dark-colored pants with a beige coat. Deputies said he...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
140K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy