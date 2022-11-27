Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash at the Space Coast Regional Airport

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department said it is responding to a helicopter crash that happened near the Space Coast Regional Airport.

TFD said that units responded, where a helicopter was found on its side.

Crews said that the crash was due to partial engine failure.

There were no hazards, or fires reported.

Two victims were found at the scene but had no reported injuries, according to TFD.

The scene is being cleared now and the Space Coast Regional Crash Fire Rescue will be investigating.

