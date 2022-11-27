ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Hundreds of Ukrainians flee Kherson as Russian shelling intensifies

By Lorenzo Tondo in Kyiv and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwskQ_0jP5WdLO00

Hundreds of Ukrainians streamed out of Kherson city on Sunday to flee Russian shelling, two weeks after its recapture from Russian occupying forces prompted jubilant celebrations.

The liberation of Kherson marked a major battlefield gain for Kyiv – reconquered after the Russians retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River. However, since then inhabitants have struggled with no water, heating and electricity, because Moscow’s troops destroyed thermal and power plants before they left.

Evacuations began last week amid fears that damage to infrastructure caused by the war was too severe for people to endure over Ukraine’s harsh winter. The exodus has been exacerbated by Russian shelling, which has killed 32 civilians since Russian forces left the city on 9 November.

“It is sad that we are leaving our home,” Yevhen Yankov told the Associated Press as a van he was in inched forward. “Now we are free, but we have to leave, because there is shelling, and there are dead among the population.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waR27_0jP5WdLO00
People with their luggage walk past a damaged residential building in Kherson. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/EPA

Galina Lugova, the head of the city’s military administration, said authorities “will do everything to make the people safe” but that “the shelling intensifies every day. Shelling, shelling and shelling again”.

Vitaliy Nadochiy, driving with a terrier on his lap and a Ukrainian flag dangling from a sun visor, told AP that artillery had hit his house. “Four flats burned down. Windows shattered,” he said. “We can’t be there. There is no electricity, no water, heating. So we are leaving to go to my brother.”

The reasons for the continuous bombardments on Kherson are not yet clear – whether Russia is trying to consolidate its defensive positions across the Dnipro and prevent the Ukrainians from attempting a new attack, or if Moscow is trying to retake the city, after the great humiliation of retreat.

In the meantime, snow continues to fall on the Kyiv region and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday, as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating caused by waves of Russian airstrikes.

Ukrenergo, the state power grid operator, said on Sunday that electricity producers were now supplying about 80% of demand. That is an improvement from Saturday’s 75%, the company said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were restrictions on the use of electricity in 14 of Ukraine’s 27 regions and in Kyiv, for “more than 100,000” customers in each of the regions.

He said in his nightly video address: ‘’If consumption increases in the evening, the number of outages may increase. This once again shows how important it is now to save power and consume it rationally.”

Sergey Kovalenko, the chief operating officer of Yasno, which provides energy to Kyiv, said the situation in the city had improved but remained “quite difficult”. He indicated local people should have at least four hours of power a day.

With persistent snowfall blanketing Kyiv on Sunday, analysts predicted wintry weather could have an increasing impact on the direction of the conflict.

David Arakhamia, the head of Zelenskiy’s party, predicted Russia would carry out new infrastructure attacks this coming week and said the week could be “really difficult”.

AP and Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
UPI News

Ukraine says nearly 800 Russian soldiers killed over past day

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday that nearly 800 Russian soldiers were killed in fighting throughout the country over the past day while Moscow attacks in the Donetsk region killed three Ukrainians. The Ukraine general staff armed forces said it believes that 780 Russians were killed...
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
France 24

'Cannon fodder': Why elite Russian soldiers serving in Ukraine are angry

Soldiers from the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, an elite corps of the Russian army, published an open letter on Sunday denouncing their superiors for using them as cannon fodder in Ukraine. The criticism dominated Russian media so much that it provoked a response – the first since the beginning of hostilities – from the ministry of defence.
Newsweek

Russian Soldiers Leave Animals Hanging in Trees as 'Entertainment': Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities are accusing Russians of executing animals by hanging them. "Killing is entertainment for them," said a tweet on Monday from the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, accompanied with photos of dead animals at a site allegedly abandoned by Russian soldiers. "When the occupiers are unable to torture & kill civilians, they do it to animals."
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy