Louisiana State

Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week

By Aaron Ayers, Jessica Camuto
 4 days ago

The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area.

As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud cover increasing through the morning hours. By mid-afternoon, scattered showers and isolated storms will develop. This activity will become more widespread Tuesday evening.

At this vantage point, the severe weather threat looks to be on the lower end. The greater chance for severe storms to develop will be west of us across portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. This being said, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible across northwest Alabama where the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the area in an Enhanced l Risk.

The main threat from storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will be damaging winds. With ample moisture in place, locally heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall amounts could total up to 2 inches in spots where the heaviest rain occurs. While this rain will be beneficial, slow-moving or training cells could lead to the threat of flash flooding.

What To Know About Outdoor Warning Sirens

With storms expected to move through after dark this week, be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. Our Live Alert 19 app is a great resource for receiving weather alerts on your smartphone.

The Weather Authority will continue to monitor this system and bring you updates in the days ahead. Be sure to keep checking back for the latest forecast.

