Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
We Cast These Philadelphia, Pa Neighborhoods As Iconic Holiday Movie Characters
I've done it. I've cast more than sixteen Philadelphia neighborhoods as holiday movie characters. From the hipster vibes of Fishtown to the slightly pretentious but lovable vibes of Fairmount, I put together a list of the corresponding holiday movie characters — from Clark Griswold to Buddy the Elf and more. Keep scrolling to see which neighborhoods we cast them as inside our list below.
5th bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fifth bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday.City officials confirmed a bus arrived around 10 a.m. It's unclear how many people were aboard the bus at this time, but some of them were taken to a welcoming facility and offered services including health screenings, food and water and legal services.Two buses arrived on Friday at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Coffee Shops in Philadelphia?
- The City of Philadelphia is a cosmopolitan hub of culture, and you can find several quality Coffee Shops here. You can get your caffeine fix from any of the coffee chains in Philadelphia or find a unique coffee shop with a quirky personality. Ultimo Coffee. A visit to Ultimo...
fox29.com
Philadelphia couple searching for dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia couple is frantically searching for their beloved dog who they say was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo for the past two weeks and have even recruited professional dog trackers.
Philly Resident Tried To Board Plane With Handgun, TSA Says
A Philadelphia resident may face civil penalties after trying to board a plane with a handgun in his bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The unnamed man was in the security checkpoint line at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when officers saw a 9mm handgun on the X-ray machine, the TSA said in a statement.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
multihousingnews.com
Post Brothers Secures $72M for Philadelphia Project
The development received financing from Lionheart Strategic Management and Bank OZK. Post Brothers has landed a pair of loans to help with the development of its market-rate multifamily project, The Darien, in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood. Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $18.5 mezzanine loan to the firm, underneath a nearly $53.8 million senior loan that was provided by Bank OZK. Lionheart’s Andy Klein and Sang Kim arranged the financing.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
xpn.org
10 essential songs from the 90s hip-hop scene in Philly
Not only did Philly hip hop in the 90s build upon the stylistic growth and evolution that it enjoyed in the 80s, but it set a clear path for the music’s future. The 1990s were a defining decade for hip-hop both as a mass cultural movement and a vast commercial enterprise. As new superstars emerged from cities and neighborhoods around the country, the 90s saw rap music’s profitability and global reach increase exponentially. During this period, a thriving underground scene grew beneath (really parallel to) rap’s campaign of mainstream pop cultural dominance. This dynamic would play out here in Philadelphia as well with a handful of artists turning out major label releases while the majority recorded for small indie labels like IQ and Ragz To Riches, while playing local venues like Dances and The Fake Haus, and selling their own vinyl, cassettes, and CDs independently.
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
Delco River Rink Opens Thursday at Harrah’s Philadelphia
The Delco River Rink, Delaware County’s pop-up outdoor ice skating rink, opens Thursday, Dec. 1 at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. in Chester. The Flight on Ice rink will be open to the public through Feb. 26, 2023. Presented by Visit Delco and Harrah’s...
Preservationists Move to Save Painter Henry Ossawa Tanner’s Childhood Home in Philadelphia
Preservationists are moving to save the childhood home of American painter Henry Ossawa Tanner, one of the first Black American artists to gain international recognition during the early 20th century, from being destroyed. As a teenager, Tanner lived at 2908 West Diamond Street in Philadelphia. Around when he turned 30, Tanner left the city to work in Paris. The house transferred ownership from Tanner’s relatives sometime in the 20th century, and later fell into disrepair. The house was awarded National Landmark Status in 1976, and a Black preservationist group is now campaigning to raise the funds needed to keep the...
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Decapitating Woman on Kitchen Floor of a Northeast Philadelphia Home
A man is accused of decapitating a woman inside a Northeast Philadelphia home. Ahmad Shareef, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse. Police responded to a home along the 300 block of Magee Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after...
mainlinetoday.com
6 Can’t-Miss December Events Happening Around the Main Line
Whether you’re looking for holiday fun or a local show, the Main Line area has plenty of events to check out in December. We’re closing out the year with some fun holiday celebrations and local happenings! The Main Line region sure knows how to celebrate the season, and there are plenty of festive events to check out throughout December.
makeuseof.com
Pay Phones Are Coming Back in Philadelphia Thanks to Linux, No Quarters Required
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As payphones have largely been superseded by cellphones, many cities have begun to remove them. One group in Philadelphia is actually putting them back in, and the new ones are powered by Linux and open-source software. Better yet, you don't have to fumble for coins to use them.
Toddler, woman injured in Germantown fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A toddler and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a fire in the city's Germantown section.The fire broke out before 6 a.m. on Collom Street. It was under control by 6 a.m.The two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Comments / 1