Ocala, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

School Board members take oaths, elect new chair

Two newly-elected and two re-elected Marion County School Board members took their oaths of office Nov. 22 in the School Board chambers located at 1614 E. Fort King St. in Ocala. Returning Board Member Rev. Eric Cummings, of Dunnellon, whose second term concludes in 2026, took his oath of office...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square

For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
Ocala Gazette

Bikes for Christmas

Representatives of Winn-Dixie stores from Marion and five surrounding counties presented more than 700 bicycles to area Marine Corps League Toys For Tots officials in a brief ceremony recently at the Winn-Dixie market in the Ocala Spring Shopping Center in Ocala. Toys For Tots officials with Philip C.DeLong Detachment 1267...
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1

Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth

In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
OCALA, FL
Cedar Key News

WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY

Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
INGLIS, FL
Ocala Gazette

Food bank merger announced

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oxford House Follow-Up

Strong to severe storms will move into NWFL by Wednesday morning before cooler air returns. A local food truck owner is starting a petition to protest the county's food truck ordinance. We look at both sides of the issue.
OXFORD, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry

Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
NEWBERRY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying business jobs in The Villages

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in The Villages, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
villages-news.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
WILDWOOD, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

