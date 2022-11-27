Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville Commissioner takes leave of absence after heated meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The turmoil at Gainesville City Hall went even deeper on Tuesday as a city commissioner took a leave of absence. Mayor Lauren Poe announced Commissioner Reina Saco’s decision but didn’t say why. The remaining commissioners voted on a motion that was made in response...
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board members take oaths, elect new chair
Two newly-elected and two re-elected Marion County School Board members took their oaths of office Nov. 22 in the School Board chambers located at 1614 E. Fort King St. in Ocala. Returning Board Member Rev. Eric Cummings, of Dunnellon, whose second term concludes in 2026, took his oath of office...
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ culminates this Friday on Ocala Downtown Square
For the past several weeks, public agencies, businesses, and residents throughout Marion County have partnered to collect donations for local families in need, and those efforts will culminate on Friday, December 2 with a holiday food drive on the Ocala Downtown Square. Residents and businesses wishing to take part in...
WCJB
Developers are on board to relocate affordable housing complex in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in August, Ability Housing developers planned to build Dogwood Village, a low-income housing apartment complex, near Lincoln Heights and Azalea Trails neighborhoods. However, with multiple complaints from residents, developers are on board for a possible relocation but that doesn’t mean they will. “There is...
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
Bikes for Christmas
Representatives of Winn-Dixie stores from Marion and five surrounding counties presented more than 700 bicycles to area Marine Corps League Toys For Tots officials in a brief ceremony recently at the Winn-Dixie market in the Ocala Spring Shopping Center in Ocala. Toys For Tots officials with Philip C.DeLong Detachment 1267...
villages-news.com
Union official calls drunken arrest at town square in The Villages ‘a misunderstanding’
A union official from Massachusetts is calling her drunken arrest at a town square in The Villages “a misunderstanding.”. Sandra Marie Amburn, 73 of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. Amburn...
wuft.org
Gainesville homeless campers told to move by Dec. 1
Who they are, and what it reveals about Gainesville’s housing crisis and cracks in the shelter system. Willie Littles was making a desperate bid to hold onto the place he and a few dozen others called home. They’d been camping on empty land next to Grace Marketplace homeless shelter, but were told to vacate by Dec. 1.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
Cedar Key News
WGP 2022 YANKEETOWN, INGLIS HISTORY
Topic: Larry Cohan and the history of Inglis and Yankeetown. Larry will present a 20th century look back in time with pictures and narrative. For more information contact: Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Food bank merger announced
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
WJHG-TV
Oxford House Follow-Up
Strong to severe storms will move into NWFL by Wednesday morning before cooler air returns. A local food truck owner is starting a petition to protest the county's food truck ordinance. We look at both sides of the issue.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns next weekend, road closures and detours announced
The Ocala Christmas Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and the City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day of the festive event. The following road closure will be in effect on Saturday,...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in The Villages
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in The Villages, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
villages-news.com
Massachusetts woman arrested after fight with woman over gas pump
A Massachusetts woman was arrested after a fight with another woman over a gas pump at a service station. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 p.m. Wednesday to the Pilot gas station on State Road 44 in Wildwood after 58-year-old Shelley Marie Wilkins of Westminster, Mass. got into an argument with the other woman at the fuel pumps.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘excess of construction’ in Ocala/Marion County
In the past two years, there has been an excess of house building in Section 6 of Marion Oaks. Forests are disappearing and we barely see birds and butterflies due to the destruction of nature. The Boulevard is a disaster, full of trash and dead grass in many areas due...
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
