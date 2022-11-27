ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon

The New Orleans Pelicans are building off their surprising 2021-2022 season with a bang. This season, the Pels have been absolutely tearing up the competition. At the quarter mark of the year, they are sitting pretty with a 12-8 record, tied for third in the wide-open Western Conference. Despite their amazing standing, though, there’s still […] The post 1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HAYES, LA
ClutchPoints

Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam

The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Tony Delk gives inside story on Latrell Sprewell choking P.J. Carlesimo

It was 25 years ago when Golden State Warriors star Latrell Sprewell decided he couldn’t take any more abuse and choked head coach P.J. Carlesimo. The incident, which not surprisingly isn’t the biggest regret of Sprewell’s career, took place at a Warriors practice session, and former Golden State player Tony Delk offered his recollection of […] The post Tony Delk gives inside story on Latrell Sprewell choking P.J. Carlesimo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation

The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed. All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Bulls grades at quarter mark of 2022-23 season

The Chicago Bulls are typically synonymous with dynasty, but in the 2022-23 season, they have slipped into an age of mediocrity, nearly a death sentence in today’s league. Teams without legitimate contending hopes typically need a restart, tearing down their middling team led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to find success in the lottery, and ultimately better position themselves for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant publicly criticizing Nets teammates draws take from Tony Delk

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t living up to expectations early on in 2022-23, sitting at 12-11 on the season. One of the only reasons they’re actually above .500 is Kevin Durant, who is playing a ton of minutes and showing out at an MVP level. But just last month, KD publically criticized his Nets teammates, which […] The post Kevin Durant publicly criticizing Nets teammates draws take from Tony Delk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks

The New York Knicks found themselves in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett was doing his best to keep the Knicks afloat amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37-point explosion, as he tallied 26 points on an efficient 8-15 shooting from the field. […] The post Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan sends heartfelt message after Lakers exit

The Los Angeles Lakers, among other things, entered the 2022-23 season in dire need of outside shooting. They then proceeded to take a chance on former Boston Celtics sharpshooter Matt Ryan, who’s only played in one NBA game to that point. Ryan may have had his moments, but the Lakers, still aiming to bolster their depth alongside LeBron James and company, waived the 25-year old forward after their Wednesday night win against the Portland Trail Blazers to open up a roster spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
Community Policy