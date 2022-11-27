Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s brutally honest reaction on Steph Curry’s game-ending travel call
Tuesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks felt like an actual playoff game. Luka Doncic’s 40-point triple-double powered his team to a win, but the Dubs had a good chance of stealing that W away. Unfortunately, the shot was overturned after referees called a travel on Steph Curry’s final shot.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s insane workout had Trae Young struggling, unnamed NBA player throwing up
Don’t let the nice-guy persona fool you. Stephen Curry is a killer on the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors also didn’t become the GOAT shooter that he is without putting the necessary work in. Just ask his trainer, Brandon Payne. As it turns out, Curry’s workouts are...
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon
The New Orleans Pelicans are building off their surprising 2021-2022 season with a bang. This season, the Pels have been absolutely tearing up the competition. At the quarter mark of the year, they are sitting pretty with a 12-8 record, tied for third in the wide-open Western Conference. Despite their amazing standing, though, there’s still […] The post 1 Pelicans player who must be traded soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reaches heights not known to man with unbelievable putback jam
The Portland Trail Blazers had their worst season in recent memory in 2021-22 after they lost Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury. For their troubles, the Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Seen as a raw prospect with immense potential due to his tantalizing athleticism, Sharpe, once he puts all his tools together, appears to be a hand-and-glove fit alongside Lillard.
Knicks star RJ Barrett’s savage 3-word response to how he ended recent shooting slump
RJ Barrett has been showing some signs of life for the New York Knicks of late. In his last five games, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.6 points on 45.7 percent from the floor, to go along with 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s also been draining 2.0 triples per game on a 38.5-percent clip.
Tony Delk gives inside story on Latrell Sprewell choking P.J. Carlesimo
It was 25 years ago when Golden State Warriors star Latrell Sprewell decided he couldn’t take any more abuse and choked head coach P.J. Carlesimo. The incident, which not surprisingly isn’t the biggest regret of Sprewell’s career, took place at a Warriors practice session, and former Golden State player Tony Delk offered his recollection of […] The post Tony Delk gives inside story on Latrell Sprewell choking P.J. Carlesimo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation
The Indiana Pacers are looking to prove the basketball world wrong. So far, they’re doing it. Tyrese Haliburton is blossoming into an All-Star and other guys like Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield are giving him the scoring threats he needs to succeed. All the buzz around Turner, though, is whether or not he […] The post Pacers’ Myles Turner drops truth bomb on playing Lakers, Clippers amid trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls grades at quarter mark of 2022-23 season
The Chicago Bulls are typically synonymous with dynasty, but in the 2022-23 season, they have slipped into an age of mediocrity, nearly a death sentence in today’s league. Teams without legitimate contending hopes typically need a restart, tearing down their middling team led by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to find success in the lottery, and ultimately better position themselves for the future.
Kevin Durant publicly criticizing Nets teammates draws take from Tony Delk
The Brooklyn Nets aren’t living up to expectations early on in 2022-23, sitting at 12-11 on the season. One of the only reasons they’re actually above .500 is Kevin Durant, who is playing a ton of minutes and showing out at an MVP level. But just last month, KD publically criticized his Nets teammates, which […] The post Kevin Durant publicly criticizing Nets teammates draws take from Tony Delk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks found themselves in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett was doing his best to keep the Knicks afloat amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37-point explosion, as he tallied 26 points on an efficient 8-15 shooting from the field. […] The post Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Ryan sends heartfelt message after Lakers exit
The Los Angeles Lakers, among other things, entered the 2022-23 season in dire need of outside shooting. They then proceeded to take a chance on former Boston Celtics sharpshooter Matt Ryan, who’s only played in one NBA game to that point. Ryan may have had his moments, but the Lakers, still aiming to bolster their depth alongside LeBron James and company, waived the 25-year old forward after their Wednesday night win against the Portland Trail Blazers to open up a roster spot.
Andre Iguodala’s new timeline for 2022-23 debut won’t please Warriors fans
It only took six weeks of the regular season for the Golden State Warriors to finally find workable second units. It’s going to be even longer until a pivotal past component of the defending champions’ bench makes his 2022-23 debut. Asked about Andre Iguodala’s status following Thursday’s practice,...
