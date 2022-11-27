Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.

The victim was riding a southbound F train near 34th Street-Herald Square around 10 p.m. when a man approached him asking for a cigarette, authorities said.

When the victim went to give the man the cigarette, he tried to steal cash from him at which point a physical struggle between the two happened, according to officials.

The man stabbed the victim in the torso with an unknown object before the fight spilled out onto the 34th Street-Herald Square platform, cops said.

Robbery and assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

The victim was stabbed another time in the left shoulder before the attacker stole his backpack and $200 cash and fled the scene.

Emergency responders transferred the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to be treated for the stab wounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).