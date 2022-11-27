ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fX1ip_0jP5V6SZ00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.

The victim was riding a southbound F train near 34th Street-Herald Square around 10 p.m. when a man approached him asking for a cigarette, authorities said.

When the victim went to give the man the cigarette, he tried to steal cash from him at which point a physical struggle between the two happened, according to officials.

The man stabbed the victim in the torso with an unknown object before the fight spilled out onto the 34th Street-Herald Square platform, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7zGH_0jP5V6SZ00
Robbery and assault suspect Photo credit NYPD

The victim was stabbed another time in the left shoulder before the attacker stole his backpack and $200 cash and fled the scene.

Emergency responders transferred the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to be treated for the stab wounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 51

Peter Morales Torres
4d ago

This is horrible. I'm sorry to hear this. The crime underground is a lot. When is the government going to do something about it? Mayor Adams your DA needs to be removed immediately! That DA needs to be replaced by a man or a woman who is willing to take on this criminals and place them in prison where they belong. Enough is Enough!!!

Reply(7)
8
kauf
4d ago

Mayor Adams has not made New Yorkers feel any safer in the subways. The only time there are cops is after the fact.

Reply(3)
9
Galigher Vespoort
4d ago

I remember when a young man approached me and my ex for a cigarette my ex not thinking clearly got smart with the man and he threatened to shoot us. Im not sure if he had a gun or not but once i got close to a school Downtown, Brooklyn. He walked away.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar

NEWARK, NJ – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Newark Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Fritz G. Fragé, Newark Public Safety Director, asks the public for assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with the robbery. Family Dollar, located at 62 Broadway, was robbed shortly after 3 p.m., according to police. After attempting to shoplift several items, the suspect was confronted by a worker. He gestured as if he had a weapon and verbally threatened to shoot the worker. After fleeing, the suspect walked east on Broadway toward 7th Avenue. The suspect is described as being The post Do you know him? Suspect accused of robbing Newark Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City

NEW YORK – A 54-year-old man working at a Family Dollar Store at 130 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx was assaulted by a shoplifter last week. Detectives with the New York City’s 46th Precinct on Wednesday released a photo of the suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a New York Yankees hat. Please said that on October 19th, at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store, and was I actually caught trying to shoplift items from the business. The 54-year-old employee attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for the merchandise. The suspect The post 54-year-old Dollar Store worker assaulted after confronting shoplifter in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy