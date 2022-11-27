Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOWLING TEAMS START SEASON WITH A WIN
Brenham's Boys and Girls teams kicked off their defense of the Bluebonnet District crown Wednesday at Rose Bowl Lanes with a victory over Bellville. Senior Lane Sparks, the only boy starter returning from last year's team that made it all the way to the State Tournament, led Brenham with games of 201 and 177.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S REESE AND BURTON’S WINTERS RECEIVE ALL BIG 12 HONORS
The Big 12 Awards and the All Big 12 Team were announced yesterday, and two players from local high schools were among those honored. Former Bellville Brahma Runningback Richard Reese was named as the Offensive Freshman of the Year, and was also named Honorable Mention All Big-12. This season for the Baylor Bears, Reese has 190 carries for 962 yards and 14 touchdowns.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS BEAT LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 77-52
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 77-52 victory over the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs last (Tuesday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Cubs jumped out to a 20-14 lead in the first quarter. Brenham also won the second quarter 22-12 to increase...
San Marcos, December 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
beltontigerathletics.com
Girls Basketball results from Marble Falls
The girls basketball teams traveled to Marble Falls to take on the Mustangs on Tuesday, November 29. The Varsity girls lost 48-70 but played with great effort and energy all game. The game opened up with a fast 1st quarter, the Tigers were down 14-26. Sarah Brown helped pace the Tigers with 10 points in the 1st quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points. At halftime, Belton still trailed 24 -45. In the second half the Belton girls kept pace with the Mustangs but couldn’t close the lead. Senior Trinity Espitia helped in scoring with 7 points. The Tigers shot well from the FT-Line, making 10-12 attempts.
kwhi.com
BURTON LADY PANTHERS DEFEATED DIME BOX 68-16
The Burton Lady Panther Basketball Team defeated the Dime Box Lady Longhorns 68-16 last (Tuesday) night. Burton jumped out to an early 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never had to look back. The Lady Panthers won the second quarter 18-5, which gave them a 35-7 lead at halftime.
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job
The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away
VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
universitystar.com
Texas State's next head coach will be...
Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT DEADLINE
Sday) is the last day to take advantage of the early bird discount for Washington County Little League’s 2023 season. The cost is $75 for tee ball and coach pitch, and $95 for machine pitch and above. If you register before the end of the day tomorrow, you can...
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS BOND BIDS FOR FOOTBALL FIELD, TRACK, HVAC
The Burton School Board on Monday accepted the remaining bids for the Burton ISD bond project. Trustees unanimously selected the bid of Hellas for $3,125,000 for the football field and track, along with the bid of Round Top HVAC for $2,436,795 for the HVAC system. The board approved the bids after initially tabling action on them during a meeting on November 17th, when it voted on other construction bids.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR TEXAS VEIN AND WELLNESS INSTITUTE
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) for a vein health and treatment clinic in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new Chairman’s Circle member Texas Vein and Wellness Institute, located at 635 Medical Parkway, with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Texas Vein...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD
An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies in Austin To Adopt for Christmas
This holiday season, there are so many adorable puppies waiting for someone to bring them home! As we approach the colder winter months, thousands of furry friends who are in need of homes. What better time of year to add one to your family? To help you find the dog that will be the right fit for you, this list is a roundup of seven dogs who are available for adoption in Austin, Texas right now! Read a snippet of information about each one and learn a little bit about their unique qualities as you consider whether you might be the one who will brighten their day!
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR MERCY CREEK HOMES
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a Washington County-based custom homebuilding company. The Chamber will welcome new member Mercy Creek Homes, located at 301 East Main Street Suite 201 in Brenham, with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Founded by Cody and...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
kwhi.com
FORTNIGHTLY CLUB OF BRENHAM HOLDING CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST
Brenham residents can take part once again in a holiday tradition hosted by the Fortnightly Club of Brenham. The club’s annual Christmas Decorating Contest is open to all homes within Brenham city limits. The three categories are Fun, Elegant and Religious, and each have three divisions: Yard, Door and...
