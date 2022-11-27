HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff Scoreboard for Nov. 26
2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-District
El Paso Pebble Hills 45, Permian 28
North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17
Prosper 28, Plano 3
South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27
Midland Legacy 46, El Paso Franklin 21
Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10
Lewisville 43, Allen 18
Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3
Area
North Crowley 49, El Paso Pebble Hills 42
Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26
Keller 23, Midland Legacy 21
Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0
Regional Semifinal
Prosper 35, North Crowley 21
Lewisville 43, Keller 3
Regional Championship
Prosper (12-1) vs. Lewisville (12-1), TBD
___
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-District
El Paso Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49
Byron Nelson 54, Sagniaw Boswell 14
Denton Guyer 42, Flower Mound Marcus 7
Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27
Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17
Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13
McKinney 44, Coppell 26
Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington High 14
Area
Byron Nelson 35, El Paso Eastwood 28
Denton Guyer 63, Highland Park 42
Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14
McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7
Regional Semifinal
Denton Guyer 59, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 41
Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35
Regional Championship
Southlake Carroll (13-0) vs. Denton Guyer (13-0), TBD
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-District
Abilene High 42, El Paso Del Valle 14
Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28 (OT)
Amarillo Tascosa 70, El Paso Ysleta 7
Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0
Lubbock-Cooper 59, El Paso Bel Air 7
Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34
Amarillo High 38, El Paso Parkland 20
Area
Abilene High 35, Red Oak 0
Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Aledo 45, Lubbock-Cooper 21
Midlothian 56, Amarillo High 28
Regional Semifinal
Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene High 14
Aledo 27, Midlothian 21
Regional Championship
Burleson Centennial (12-1) vs. Aledo (11-2), TBD
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-District
Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0
Fort Worth Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21
Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso High 14
Colleyville Heritage 34,Frisco Emerson 14
Argyle 63, Fort Worth Wyatt 0
Wichita Falls Rider 48, El Paso Chapin 7
Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14
Abilene Cooper 49, El Paso Andress 20
Area
Canutillo 21, Arlington Heights 14
Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40
Argyle 7, Wichita Falls Rider 0
Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21
Regional Semifinal
Abilene Wylie 21, Canutillo 18
Arygle 44, Grapevine 2 7
Regional Championship
Argyle (12-1) vs. Abilene Wylie (10-3), TBD
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-District
Big Spring 38, El Paao Riverside 35
Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10
Brownwood 63, El Paso Irvin 0
Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14
Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7
Lubbock Estacado 54, El Paso Bowie 7
Decatur 55, Pampa 0
Andrews 34, El Paso Austin 14
Area
Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7
Brownwood 31, Canyon 10
Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14
Decatur 42, Andrews 15
Regional Semifinal
Wichita Fals 41, Brownwood 19
Decature 41, Canyon Randall 0
Regional Championship
Wichita Falls (9-4) vs. Decatur (10-3), TBD
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-District
Monahans 27, Levelland 15
Ferris 31, Synder 21
Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13
Godley 26, Greenwood 7
Wichita Falls Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7
Glen Rose 55, Graham 14
Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14
Area
Monahans 35, Ferris 21
Godley 41, Seminole 40
Wichita Falls Hirschi 42, Canyon West Plains 17
Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6
Regional Semifinal
Monahans 62, Godley 55
Glen Rose 45, Wichita Falls Hirschi 20
Regional Championship
Monahans (10-3) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-District
Dalhart 31, Denver City 21
Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6
Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3
Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7
Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0
Bushland 55, Kermit 7
Brock 48, Iowa Park 0
Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 3 7
Area
Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15
Paradise 17, Shallowater 14
Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10
Brock 57, Muleshoe 20
Regional Semifinal
Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14
Brocks 51, Bushland 27
Regional Championship
Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4), TBD
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-District
Crane 55, San Angelo TLCA 20
Idalou 24, Friona 21
Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit
Childress 46, Coahoma 20
Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8
Early 62, Odessa Compass Academy 0
Spearman 21, Abernathy 7
Alpine 57, Brady 55 (OT)
Area
Idalou 28, Crane 0
Wall 44, Childress 10
Canadian 42, Early 14
Spearman 49, Alpine 0
Regional Semifinal
Wall 30, Idalou 0
Canadian 63, Spearman 14
Regional Championship
Wall (12-1) vs. Canadian (11-2), TBD
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I
Bi-District
Stratford 49, Sundown 8
Cisco 55, Reagan County0
New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18
Frosan 21, Stamford 14
Sonora 28, Olney 27
Farwell 41, Olton 23
Hawley 52, Christoval 8
Panhandle 54, Floydada 28
Area
Cisco 14, Stratford 8
New Deal 35, Forsan 11
Sonora 18, Farwell 7
Hawley 72, Panhandle 26
Regional Semifinal
Cisco 33, New Deal 14
Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo
Regional Championship
Cisco (11-2) vs. Sonora-Hawley winner, TBD
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region II
Bi-District
Wink 60, Cross Plains 0
Santo 28, Seymour 20
Albany 49, Eldorado 13
Muenster 38, Archer City 14
Windthorst 35, Celeste 27
Sterling City 43, Miles 42
Collinsville 21, Haskell 7
McCamey 42, Roscoe 6
Area
Wink 35, Santo 19
Albany 56, Muenster 10
Windthorst 43, Sterling City 29
Collinsville 51, McCamey 14
Regional Semifinal
Albany 35, Wink 18
Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28
Regional Championship
Albany (11-2) vs. Collinsville (12-1), TBD
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Region II
Bi-District
Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6
Rankin 74, Ira 42
Westbrook 72, Garden City 22
Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36
Area
Rankin 70, Whiteface 24
Westbrook 48, Buena Vista 0
Regional Final
Westbrook 62, Rankin 16 (Westbrook, 12-1, advances to state semifinals)
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Region I
Bi-District
Groom 44, Amherst 24
Balmorhea 52, Loop 6
Klondike 63, Sanderson 36
Whitharral 46, Silverton 0
Area
Balmorhea 60, Groom 14
Whitharral 64, Klondike 20
Regional Final
Whitharral 34, Balmorhea 20 (Whitharral, 12-1, advances to state semifinals)
