HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Playoff Scoreboard for Nov. 26

By OA Sports
 5 days ago

2022 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-District

El Paso Pebble Hills 45, Permian 28

North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17

Prosper 28, Plano 3

South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27

Midland Legacy 46, El Paso Franklin 21

Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10

Lewisville 43, Allen 18

Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3

Area

North Crowley 49, El Paso Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Keller 23, Midland Legacy 21

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

Regional Semifinal

Prosper 35, North Crowley 21

Lewisville 43, Keller 3

Regional Championship

Prosper (12-1) vs. Lewisville (12-1), TBD

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-District

El Paso Eastwood 61, San Angelo Central 49

Byron Nelson 54, Sagniaw Boswell 14

Denton Guyer 42, Flower Mound Marcus 7

Highland Park 44, Arlington Bowie 27

Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17

Southlake Carroll 52, Crowley 13

McKinney 44, Coppell 26

Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington High 14

Area

Byron Nelson 35, El Paso Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63, Highland Park 42

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Regional Semifinal

Denton Guyer 59, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 41

Southlake Carroll 42, McKinney 35

Regional Championship

Southlake Carroll (13-0) vs. Denton Guyer (13-0), TBD

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-District

Abilene High 42, El Paso Del Valle 14

Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28 (OT)

Amarillo Tascosa 70, El Paso Ysleta 7

Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28

Aledo 37, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Lubbock-Cooper 59, El Paso Bel Air 7

Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34

Amarillo High 38, El Paso Parkland 20

Area

Abilene High 35, Red Oak 0

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Aledo 45, Lubbock-Cooper 21

Midlothian 56, Amarillo High 28

Regional Semifinal

Burleson Centennial 24, Abilene High 14

Aledo 27, Midlothian 21

Regional Championship

Burleson Centennial (12-1) vs. Aledo (11-2), TBD

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-District

Canutillo 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

Fort Worth Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21

Abilene Wylie 54, El Paso High 14

Colleyville Heritage 34,Frisco Emerson 14

Argyle 63, Fort Worth Wyatt 0

Wichita Falls Rider 48, El Paso Chapin 7

Grapevine 31, Lake Dallas 14

Abilene Cooper 49, El Paso Andress 20

Area

Canutillo 21, Arlington Heights 14

Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7, Wichita Falls Rider 0

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Regional Semifinal

Abilene Wylie 21, Canutillo 18

Arygle 44, Grapevine 2 7

Regional Championship

Argyle (12-1) vs. Abilene Wylie (10-3), TBD

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-District

Big Spring 38, El Paao Riverside 35

Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10

Brownwood 63, El Paso Irvin 0

Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14

Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7

Lubbock Estacado 54, El Paso Bowie 7

Decatur 55, Pampa 0

Andrews 34, El Paso Austin 14

Area

Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Regional Semifinal

Wichita Fals 41, Brownwood 19

Decature 41, Canyon Randall 0

Regional Championship

Wichita Falls (9-4) vs. Decatur (10-3), TBD

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-District

Monahans 27, Levelland 15

Ferris 31, Synder 21

Seminole 78, Clint Mountain View 13

Godley 26, Greenwood 7

Wichita Falls Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14

Canyon West Plains 56, Pecos 7

Glen Rose 55, Graham 14

Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14

Area

Monahans 35, Ferris 21

Godley 41, Seminole 40

Wichita Falls Hirschi 42, Canyon West Plains 17

Glen Rose 63, Fort Stockton 6

Regional Semifinal

Monahans 62, Godley 55

Glen Rose 45, Wichita Falls Hirschi 20

Regional Championship

Monahans (10-3) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-District

Dalhart 31, Denver City 21

Whitesboro 60, Vernon 6

Shallowater 41, Lamesa 3

Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7

Tuscola Jim Ned 41, Pilot Point 0

Bushland 55, Kermit 7

Brock 48, Iowa Park 0

Muleshoe 47, Brownfield 3 7

Area

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Paradise 17, Shallowater 14

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Brock 57, Muleshoe 20

Regional Semifinal

Whitesboro 42, Paradise 14

Brocks 51, Bushland 27

Regional Championship

Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4), TBD

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-District

Crane 55, San Angelo TLCA 20

Idalou 24, Friona 21

Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit

Childress 46, Coahoma 20

Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8

Early 62, Odessa Compass Academy 0

Spearman 21, Abernathy 7

Alpine 57, Brady 55 (OT)

Area

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Canadian 42, Early 14

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Regional Semifinal

Wall 30, Idalou 0

Canadian 63, Spearman 14

Regional Championship

Wall (12-1) vs. Canadian (11-2), TBD

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Bi-District

Stratford 49, Sundown 8

Cisco 55, Reagan County0

New Deal 71, Amarillo Highland Park 18

Frosan 21, Stamford 14

Sonora 28, Olney 27

Farwell 41, Olton 23

Hawley 52, Christoval 8

Panhandle 54, Floydada 28

Area

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

New Deal 35, Forsan 11

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Regional Semifinal

Cisco 33, New Deal 14

Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, San Angelo Stadium, San Angelo

Regional Championship

Cisco (11-2) vs. Sonora-Hawley winner, TBD

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region II

Bi-District

Wink 60, Cross Plains 0

Santo 28, Seymour 20

Albany 49, Eldorado 13

Muenster 38, Archer City 14

Windthorst 35, Celeste 27

Sterling City 43, Miles 42

Collinsville 21, Haskell 7

McCamey 42, Roscoe 6

Area

Wink 35, Santo 19

Albany 56, Muenster 10

Windthorst 43, Sterling City 29

Collinsville 51, McCamey 14

Regional Semifinal

Albany 35, Wink 18

Collinsville 32, Windthorst 28

Regional Championship

Albany (11-2) vs. Collinsville (12-1), TBD

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region II

Bi-District

Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6

Rankin 74, Ira 42

Westbrook 72, Garden City 22

Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36

Area

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Buena Vista 0

Regional Final

Westbrook 62, Rankin 16 (Westbrook, 12-1, advances to state semifinals)

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Bi-District

Groom 44, Amherst 24

Balmorhea 52, Loop 6

Klondike 63, Sanderson 36

Whitharral 46, Silverton 0

Area

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Klondike 20

Regional Final

Whitharral 34, Balmorhea 20 (Whitharral, 12-1, advances to state semifinals)

