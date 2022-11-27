ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley Releases Action Plan to Improve Social Connection, Overcome Inequities and Combat Ageism

Pictured (left to right): Kellie VonStein (AARP), Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, Carmen Bell (United Way), Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, David Lewis (UWGLV), Becky Bradley (Lehigh Valley Planning Commission) Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley, under the direction and leadership of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, announces an Action Plan...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

AEDC Selects Developer for Former Allentown Metal Works Property

ALLENTOWN, PA. — December 1, 2022 – Allentown Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an agreement of sale with Marcon Properties, LLC, for the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 S. 10th Street. In cooperation with the Allentown Commercial and Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA), AEDC purchased the 17.5-acre site in 2013 after two private buyers in 2012 were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with the private equity firm that owned the site.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NCC PTK Chapters Induct New Members

BETHLEHEM, PA – The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society recently welcomed new members to their reputable organization at Northampton Community College (NCC). The Beta Beta Chi chapter at the Monroe campus formally inducted six members in addition to the 62 newest members that were inducted into the Tau Gamma chapter at Bethlehem campus.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

The Americus Hotel, Allentown, hosts Honorary First Defenders Military Ball

The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street in Allentown hosted the 77th annual Military Ball for the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group Nov 12. Organizers had suspended the usually annual event for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honorary First Defenders, according to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm

Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
KUTZTOWN, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family

A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

NRG Recognizes NCC for Excellence in Energy

BETHLEHEM, PA – Earlier this month, Northampton Community College (NCC) received an Excellence in Energy Award from NRG Energy, Inc (NRG). As the only college to receive the award, NRG honored the College for their leadership in energy efficiency. The Excellence in Energy Awards recognize energy consumers who demonstrate...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition

Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter

The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

8 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 12.1–12.8

Join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at its festive holiday mixer on Thursday, December 1 from 6–8 p.m. Mix and mingle while supporting the East Penn Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $10 for members or $15 for future members. All are welcome! Register here. Fall Author Series at...
LehighValleyLive.com

Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff

Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

