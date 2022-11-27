Read full article on original website
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley Releases Action Plan to Improve Social Connection, Overcome Inequities and Combat Ageism
Pictured (left to right): Kellie VonStein (AARP), Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong, Carmen Bell (United Way), Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, David Lewis (UWGLV), Becky Bradley (Lehigh Valley Planning Commission) Age-Friendly Lehigh Valley, under the direction and leadership of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, announces an Action Plan...
WDIY’s Fall Membership Drive Provides 14,693 Meals to Second Harvest Food Bank
A Second Harvest truck is parked with a pallet of food donations next to it. Credit: Contributed photo / Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania. (Lehigh Valley, PA) – WDIY’s 2022 Fall Membership Drive provided 14,693 meals to individuals in need through Second Harvest Food...
AEDC Selects Developer for Former Allentown Metal Works Property
ALLENTOWN, PA. — December 1, 2022 – Allentown Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an agreement of sale with Marcon Properties, LLC, for the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 S. 10th Street. In cooperation with the Allentown Commercial and Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA), AEDC purchased the 17.5-acre site in 2013 after two private buyers in 2012 were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with the private equity firm that owned the site.
NCC PTK Chapters Induct New Members
BETHLEHEM, PA – The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society recently welcomed new members to their reputable organization at Northampton Community College (NCC). The Beta Beta Chi chapter at the Monroe campus formally inducted six members in addition to the 62 newest members that were inducted into the Tau Gamma chapter at Bethlehem campus.
The Americus Hotel, Allentown, hosts Honorary First Defenders Military Ball
The Americus Hotel on Hamilton Street in Allentown hosted the 77th annual Military Ball for the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group Nov 12. Organizers had suspended the usually annual event for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Honorary First Defenders, according to...
Senator Pat Browne Announces Funding for Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania
Tyler Pappas (CISEPA Board Chair), Senator Pat Browne, Tim Mulligan – PHOTO CREDIT: Communities In Schools of Eastern PA. The grant will provide more resources to reduce risk factors for students in the Lehigh Valley. Allentown, PA (November 29, 2022) – Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA), an...
Enjoy a Pennsylvania German Christmas at Christmas on the Farm
Celebrate Pennsylvania German Christmas traditions and the vibrant folk culture of the region at Christmas on the Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University. Christmas on the Farm is a free, fun and educational event for the whole family featuring folklife demonstrations, live musical performances by some of the region’s finest folk musicians, kid’s activities, animals, local folk artists and special appearances from the legendary Pennsylvania Dutch holiday visitor – the Belsnickel.
Bolete: a mushroom, restaurant, family
A bolete is a kind of mushroom. But for those who frequent perhaps the most famous restaurant in Bethlehem, it is more than that. Erin and Lee Chizmar opened their farm-to-table restaurant, Bolete, on Seidersville Road almost 15 years ago in an old stagecoach inn. “A Bolete is a type...
Space Kamp Announces Their 6th Annual Holidaze Toy Drive For Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital
The Psychedelic, Reggae and Hip Hop genre-bending duo Space Kamp announces their 6th Annual Holidaze Toy Drive on December 2nd taking place at The Wooden Match in Bethlehem, PA. All of the donations will be going to Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital. Although this is Space Kamp’s 6th Annual event,...
National Smoothie Chain to Open Their Next Location in a Busy Part of Quakertown
The new smoothie spot will give Bucks County residents a great option for healthy food. A popular smoothie chain will be opening there latest location in Bucks County, in the midst of one town’s busiest area. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new shop for WFMZ 69 News. Tropical Smoothie...
NRG Recognizes NCC for Excellence in Energy
BETHLEHEM, PA – Earlier this month, Northampton Community College (NCC) received an Excellence in Energy Award from NRG Energy, Inc (NRG). As the only college to receive the award, NRG honored the College for their leadership in energy efficiency. The Excellence in Energy Awards recognize energy consumers who demonstrate...
'She was a gift': Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania mother, teacher
"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you," said Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary.
The single best thing in every Lehigh Valley town
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition
Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
Pa. COVID update: November case counts show Lehigh Valley, rest of state poised for easier winter
The Lehigh Valley has amassed over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020, but the region currently is on track to avoid another overwhelming pandemic winter. For over a month now, both Lehigh and Northampton counties have combined to average just around 100 cases per day — currently at 104 new cases per day — and usually even a little less than that. Comparatively, at this time last year, the area was averaging more than three times that many en route to a winter that would see averages over 20 times the area’s average today.
8 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 12.1–12.8
Join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce at its festive holiday mixer on Thursday, December 1 from 6–8 p.m. Mix and mingle while supporting the East Penn Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $10 for members or $15 for future members. All are welcome! Register here. Fall Author Series at...
Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro names Lehigh Valley native as chief of staff
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro announced the appointment of Dana Fritz as his chief of staff, one of the key senior staff positions in any governor’s office. A longtime aide to Shapiro, Fritz is a Lehigh County native and Temple University graduate who has spent virtually all of her career working for Shapiro in some capacity - most recently as the manager of his successful gubernatorial campaign.
This Newtown Dentist is Working to Help Patients With More Than Just Their Dental Health
The Bucks County dentist uses his knowledge of dental health to improve overall health. A Bucks County dentist is working hard to help his patients get help for more health issues beyond their annual dental checkup. Bill Donahue wrote about the local dentist for Suburban Life Magazine. Robert A. Lantzy,...
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
Despite Previous Rejections, Bucks County-Based Healthcare Firm Tries to Buy Local Hospitals
A Bucks County hospital turnaround firm is working to secure several healthcare locations in the area, even after previous attempts failed. John George wrote about the business plans in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Stonebridge Healthcare, a Bucks County-based firm, has reached out to representatives of Tower Health in an attempt...
