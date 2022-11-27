Read full article on original website
Related
Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day
Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Fans React to Mexico's Group Stage Elimination from 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a record that held firm for 44 years – Mexico has been eliminated in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since 1978.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica
Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica. In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Germany's Kai Havertz Didn't Look Thrilled After Winning Player of the Match Award
It wasn’t a fun day for Kai Havertz – just look at his face. You’d think he would be elated to hold up Budweiser’s Player of the Match Award, and normally he would, but today he had other things on his mind – like the fact that his team just got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite winning today’s match.
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
Uruguay Looks to Upset Ghana in Group H Finale: Here's How to Watch, Stream
The group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup are coming to a close. There is a lot riding on the line for Group H’s Uruguay-Ghana showdown with each team looking for a win to have any hope of qualifying for the knockout stage. Uruguay enters the matchup with...
Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead
Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute. After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round. Khazri's goal...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 2
We’ve finally made it to the end of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the moment, almost all eight groups have had their final matches and determined who will be advancing as well as who is eliminated. And now we’re down to our last two groups.
Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch
The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
Brazil Attempts to Keep Top Spot in Group G: Here's How to Watch Brazil Vs. Cameroon
We are wrapping things up for Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and right now, Brazil is first on the leaderboard. After winning both of their World Cup matches so far – 2-0 against Serbia and 1-0 against Switzerland – it’s safe to say it has a pretty good chance.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup
The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
Morocco Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Win Vs. Canada in Group F Clash
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The Atlas Lions have advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986. Morocco pulled off the 2-1 defeat against Canada in the Group F clash...
Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance
Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
Croatia Advances After Draw Vs. Belgium, Near Misses Haunt Romelu Lukaku
After perhaps the most riveting 0-0 draw of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Croatia is advancing to the knockout stage and Belgium is heading home. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, finishes with five points in Group F after a win against Canada and draws against Belgium and Morocco. Belgium,...
Spain Completes Insane Number of Passes in First Half Against Japan
Spain completed 530 passes during the first half of their matchup against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday. They held possession for 78 percent of the half, allowing Japan to complete just 102 passes. One of those Spain passes led to an early goal in a matchup...
Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field.
Morocco Holds 2-1 Lead Vs. Canada to Close Out First Half of Group F Clash
Morocco is off to a solid start today as they look to book their ticket to the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup -- it would be their first time since 1986. The Atlas Lions scored two quick goals against Canada in their Group F clash at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.
