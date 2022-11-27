ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family game night ends in gunfire, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended in gunfire Saturday, Tulsa police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fire on East 4th Place just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcoholic beverages when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

After they knocked over the Monopoly board, and turned over furniture, a family member told them to take the fight outside, police said.

Police said after Armstrong suffered a cut on his head, he pulled out his pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street while pointing the pistol at them.

Armstrong admitted to police to firing one round of gunfire,” at the ground”, to make sure they stayed away from his mother.

Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room validated the story, police said.

Police said they searched the house for the pistol but did not find it.

Armstrong was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

94.5 PST

Man Wielding Gun Arrested After Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent

Some families take their game night very seriously — so much so that one man was arrested after a game of Monopoly turned violent. John Armstrong of Tulsa, Okla., was drinking with relatives when their family game night went very wrong. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to the family's home after a family member called 911 to report "shots fired."
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police identify woman killed in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified a woman killed in east Tulsa Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Monica Deleon is the woman who was found with cutting wounds and bruises in a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police searching for east Tulsa homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/1/22 6:50 A.M.) — Tulsa police have identified the victim of Wednesday morning’s homicide as 32-year-old Monica Deleon. Police are still actively searching for 28-year-old Isais Torres Jr. who police consider to be armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police say one woman dead in east Tulsa homicide investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead in east Tulsa and a homicide investigation is ongoing. Police were called to a home near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a disturbance. Police said they found a woman with cut wounds and bruising. She was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly after.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa sued over multiple 2020 officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following story contains descriptions of bodycam footage that may be too graphic for some readers. The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 officers with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) violated the constitutional rights of people during two separate officer-involved shootings.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

