Family game night ends in gunfire, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended in gunfire Saturday, Tulsa police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fire on East 4th Place just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcoholic beverages when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.

After they knocked over the Monopoly board, and turned over furniture, a family member told them to take the fight outside, police said.

Police said after Armstrong suffered a cut on his head, he pulled out his pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street while pointing the pistol at them.

Armstrong admitted to police to firing one round of gunfire,” at the ground”, to make sure they stayed away from his mother.

Monopoly money and game pieces scattered around the living room validated the story, police said.

Police said they searched the house for the pistol but did not find it.

Armstrong was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

