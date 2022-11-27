ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Two European Powerhouses Knocked Out in Shocking World Cup Day

Belgium bowing out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Group play was a shocking enough result for the international soccer community digest early Thursday. Hours later, another European giant fell. This time it was Germany, the four-time tournament champion. The 2014 winners have now missed the knockout stage in...
NBC Chicago

Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?

Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
NBC Chicago

Germany Snags 1-0 Lead in Group E Finale Vs. Costa Rica

Germany did not waste any time in their Group E finale with Costa Rica. In the 9th minute, David Raum sent a nice leftside high ball over to Serge Gnabry who then scored the first goal of the game off a header. It was no match for Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
NBC Chicago

Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make

Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Chicago

Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
NBC Chicago

Japan Scores Twice in Three Minutes to Take Lead over Spain

How quickly things can change in the World Cup. Japan was dominated in the first half of an essential must-win matchup against Spain. Then, early in the second half, they scored two goals in a three-minute span to take the lead. After Spain was unable to clear, Ritsu Doan settled...
NBC Chicago

Wahbi Khazri Takes on French Defense to Give Tunisia 1-0 Lead

Wahbi Khazri answered Tunisia's prayers in the 58th minute. After a scoreless half, the 31-year-old forward stormed downfield, taking on four French defenders and goalkepper Steve Mandanda. The goal put Tunisia up 1-0 and moved it into second place behind France for a spot in the knockout round. Khazri's goal...
NBC Chicago

Best Moments From Day 12 of FIFA World Cup

The second-to-last day of FIFA World Cup group stage play saw four more teams lock down spots in the round of 16. Morocco seized the top spot in Group F with a 2-1 victory over Canada, while 2018 runner-up Croatia successfully protected its qualification spot in the group thanks to a 0-0 draw against Belgium.
NBC Chicago

Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance

Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
NBC Chicago

Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of. So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.
NBC Chicago

Spain Faces Japan in Battle of Top Two Teams in Group E: Here's How to Watch

The third and final matchday in Group E will pit the top two teams against one another as Spain faces Japan. Spain is atop the group with four points following a lopsided 7-0 win over Costa Rica and a draw versus Germany. A result -- win or draw -- against Japan would send the Spaniards to the Round of 16. Spain could still advance with a loss depending on the outcome of the Costa Rica-Germany match.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy