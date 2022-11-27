Read full article on original website
Tammy Britt
3d ago
Glad he didn’t let the system crush his spirit. Sounds like he’s got his head on right. Hope he lives his best life now.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Noncustodial father accused of taking children in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. – A Sappington man is accused of taking his children, whom he did not have custody of, and fleeing across the Midwest. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 28. Police claim Christopher Gonzalez contacted...
FOX2now.com
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning. Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, …. One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning.
Newly released photos show St. Louis aldermen taking thousands in bribes
ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday released never-before-seen photos of three former St. Louis aldermen, including President Lewis Reed, accepting bribes from an undercover FBI informant. The photos were released as part of a sentencing memorandum for the three men. Reed and former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty...
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
939theeagle.com
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
KMOV
Prison time recommended for former St. Louis Board of Aldermen who pleaded guilty in bribery scheme
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Missouri are asking the court to sentence three former St. Louis City elected officials to prison. Former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad each pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to bribery schemes.
Pine Lawn man serving sentence for deadly carjacking pleads guilty to role in 2018 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Pine Lawn man serving a 25-year federal prison term for a 2019 deadly carjacking was sentenced Monday to a decade in prison for his role in another homicide in St. Louis. According to a Tuesday news release from the St. Louis Circuit Court, 21-year-old Lashawn...
Second man sentenced in 2018 St. Louis murder
A second man connected to a 2018 murder in St. Louis City's Vandeventer neighborhood pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday for his role in the crime.
KMOV
St. Louis market security guard indicted on gun charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A security guard for a St. Louis market is accused of illegally possessing a gun during an October shootout. Dwayne A. Kimmins was indicted earlier this month on two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state the 49-year-old...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers
A man from Missouri has been indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Derek D. Brown, 49, of Jennings, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was originally indicted on Oct. 13, 2021.
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for the murder of Kirkwood police officer
The Missouri Department of Corrections successfully carried out its execution of Kevin Johnson early Tuesday evening.
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
Missouri man put to death for killing police officer in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was executed Tuesday night. Kevin Johnson, 37, died after an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne...
Police: 'One of the main actors' in string of St. Louis business burglaries in custody
ST. LOUIS — A man is under arrest for being involved in a recent spree of burglaries in St. Louis. Wednesday morning, in a virtual news briefing, police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. St. Louis Police Captain Donnell Moore from District 6 told reporters, "We...
St. Louis man gets 14 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in November 2018.
St. Louis woman charged after girlfriend killed in shooting
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place at Lucas and Hunt Village. When police arrived at the...
Local family wants driver to face charges after sisters killed in crash
Police shared that a speeding driver in a stolen SUV hit and killed two sisters, and the family wants to see that driver face criminal charges.
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
Comments / 9