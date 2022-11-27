A man from Missouri has been indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Derek D. Brown, 49, of Jennings, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was originally indicted on Oct. 13, 2021.

JENNINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO