Syracuse, NY

B WOOD
4d ago

these kids with guns I suspect need to go right to prison with the adults. Attica. Maybe being roughed around might make them not want to go to prison ever again.

localsyr.com

Syracuse Police investigating deadly shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after being shot in the city of Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Drive. Officers found a bullet casing on the scene. Around the same...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

In Custody: William Sholtz

Update 1:00 p.m. Tuesday 11-29-2022 Fugitive of the Week William Sholtz turned himself into Syracuse Police Tuesday morning. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

State Police need help locating man in Madison County

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
