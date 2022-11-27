Read full article on original website
B WOOD
4d ago
these kids with guns I suspect need to go right to prison with the adults. Attica. Maybe being roughed around might make them not want to go to prison ever again.
4
36-year-old man dies after being shot in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man died after being shot in Syracuse just after midnight Thursday, police said. Around 12:04 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Valley Drive near St. Agnes Cemetary after reports of shots being fired, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Around...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police investigating deadly shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person is dead after being shot in the city of Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Drive. Officers found a bullet casing on the scene. Around the same...
16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
cnycentral.com
Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Murder victim stalked at Destiny USA before 2020 ambush nearby. But who was in red car?
Syracuse, NY — Someone in a red sedan stalked Joel Saldana at Destiny USA before following his vehicle for a few blocks and shooting him to death the morning of Dec. 31, 2020. That accused murderer, Hosea Hanslip, 31, is standing trial this week in Saldana’s death that happened...
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
Early morning fire destroys Oswego County house, 1 person injured
Scriba, N. Y. — An Oswego County home caught fire early Tuesday morning, destroying the house and injuring one person, deputies said. Dispatchers alerted deputies, firefighters and emergency crew members of the fire around 3:39 a.m. at 1292 County Route 1 in Scriba, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night. Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
Syracuse woman dead after fight over social-distancing. But who started it?
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman was stabbed to death in a fight over social distancing in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
In Custody: William Sholtz
Update 1:00 p.m. Tuesday 11-29-2022 Fugitive of the Week William Sholtz turned himself into Syracuse Police Tuesday morning. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where […]
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
localsyr.com
State Police need help locating man in Madison County
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
