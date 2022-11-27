ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Four injured in Pensacola crash after Jeep flips off I-110 and lands on SUV

By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The driver of a Jeep Wrangler rolled her vehicle off the side of Interstate 110 and onto a SUV driving on a roadway below, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Four people were injured as a result of the collision Saturday, with all initially reported in stable condition.

Troopers were called out at 1:30 p.m. to a rollover crash with possible entrapment on East Jordan Street near Haynes Street.

Officials said the 20-year-old driver of the Jeep lost control while changing lanes and rolled off the side of the interstate. The Jeep flipped as it dropped from I-110 and landed on top of a Dodge truck on East Jordon Street.

FHP reported that the Jeep's driver and her passenger, a 65-year-old woman, were both seriously injured in the fall.

The Dodge truck was occupied by a 63-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who both escaped with minor injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Jeep was cited with careless driving, according to reports.

Martina Müller
4d ago

That was my SUV and yes we are so very lucky that we didn't get killed. The bruises and sprains will heal in time. The shock will take a while. It was the scariest thing ever because I didn't see what had happened. Just heard a huge bang and the roof of my car squashed down on us. It comforts me to know that landing on my SUV most likely saved the lives of the other 2 people. I'm sure that it would have been a different outcome if they would have hit the concrete.I thank everyone that prayed for us all. 🙏

