Four injured in Pensacola crash after Jeep flips off I-110 and lands on SUV

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler rolled her vehicle off the side of Interstate 110 and onto a SUV driving on a roadway below, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Four people were injured as a result of the collision Saturday, with all initially reported in stable condition.

Troopers were called out at 1:30 p.m. to a rollover crash with possible entrapment on East Jordan Street near Haynes Street.

Officials said the 20-year-old driver of the Jeep lost control while changing lanes and rolled off the side of the interstate. The Jeep flipped as it dropped from I-110 and landed on top of a Dodge truck on East Jordon Street.

FHP reported that the Jeep's driver and her passenger, a 65-year-old woman, were both seriously injured in the fall.

The Dodge truck was occupied by a 63-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man who both escaped with minor injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the Jeep was cited with careless driving, according to reports.