ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, IN

Comments / 5

Related
korncountry.com

Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Edinburgh man charged with murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, has been formally charged in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO)...
EDINBURGH, IN
1017thepoint.com

CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
RICHMOND, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
BORDEN, IN
wbiw.com

Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
BEDFORD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Fatalities identified in Rush County car - train crash

Two occupants of a car that were killed in an early Sunday morning collision with a train have been identified. The driver, William B. Sanders, 24, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on Rush County Road 700 West in Arlington.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

At least six homes struck by gunfire on the city’s east side Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
953wiki.com

Former Columbus North Teacher Arrested For Child Solicitation

A former Columbus North High School teacher is behind bars in Jennings County for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, John Johnson 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet with a 14 year old in order to have a sexual relationship.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school

BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy