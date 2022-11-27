Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Suspect in Thanksgiving SWAT standoff charged with attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Jerry Lucas, who was involved in a nearly four-hour standoff with law enforcement last week, was formally charged on Wednesday in Bartholomew Circuit Court with attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon. Officers were called to the 6500 block of West State Road...
korncountry.com
Edinburgh man charged with murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, has been formally charged in a shooting that killed his step-father last week. Bryant was charged with murder in Bartholomew Circuit Court on Wednesday in the death of Wayne E. McGeorge, 49, court records show. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO)...
Man who shot friend thought he was holding an airsoft gun, records say
A young man who fatally shot his friend in Hope, Ind., Saturday told police he thought the real .40-caliber automatic in his hand was an airsoft gun.
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
Greenfield man arrested after shooting at driver with 2 kids in vehicle on I-65
A driver was arrested after firing a gun at the occupants of another vehicle — including an adult and two children — during a road rage encounter early Tuesday on Interstate 65, police say.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man, woman arrested in drug activity investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police Sellersburg Post troopers arrested a Clark County man and Washington County woman in connection to a drug activity investigation. State police started investigating in late November after learning about possible drug activity at a residence in Borden. After a search warrant was requested,...
wrtv.com
Man sentenced to 53 years in case that was Indianapolis' 200th homicide of 2020
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis man found guilty in October of murdering Michael Williams in 2020 is set to serve 53 years for the crime. Dashawn Williams was sentenced to 53 years with 50 to be served in prison. On the night of the murder, officers located the victim inside...
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
shelbycountypost.com
Fatalities identified in Rush County car - train crash
Two occupants of a car that were killed in an early Sunday morning collision with a train have been identified. The driver, William B. Sanders, 24, and passenger, Wes A. Emerson, 21, of Knightstown, were declared dead at the scene of the crash on Rush County Road 700 West in Arlington.
wrtv.com
At least six homes struck by gunfire on the city’s east side Tuesday night
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is attempting to pinpoint what led to a shooting Tuesday night in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue on the east side. Officers were dispatched to the area after being alerted of gunfire by gunshot detection technology. The new technology to Indy is being used in a 3-mile portion of the east side as part of a pilot program.
1 dead after crash on I-74 on Indianapolis' southeast side
One person died in a crash early Wednesday on a ramp from Interstate 74 to Interstate 465 on the city's southeast side, police say.
WIBC.com
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
bcdemocrat.com
BLOTTER: Driver crashes after attempt to avoid deer; Man found guilty of posting intimate image; Brown County man faces 3 misdemeanors
JACKSON TWP. — A driver was injured and his vehicle sustained damage from sliding off the road earlier this month. On Nov. 18, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash on Carmel Ridge Road, at the intersection of Blue Tick Lane. According to the crash...
cbs4indy.com
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County community is shaken after a particularly violent holiday weekend in which sheriff’s deputies responded to three shooting scenes in two days. Then on Thanksgiving afternoon, Columbus police found a man wounded in a road-rage shooting on Indianapolis Road. “In the 30...
953wiki.com
Former Columbus North Teacher Arrested For Child Solicitation
A former Columbus North High School teacher is behind bars in Jennings County for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, John Johnson 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet with a 14 year old in order to have a sexual relationship.
Bullet found near 2 Indiana teens' bodies came from suspect, records show
An unspent bullet found between the bodies of two teenage girls slain in 2017 “had been cycled through” a pistol owned by the suspect in their deaths, according to court documents an Indiana judge ordered to be released Tuesday.
‘Animal feces all over the floor’: Anderson mom charged with neglect over filthy house
ANDERSON, Ind. – When officers entered an Anderson home in late October, the smell of urine and pet feces was so overwhelming, they could only bear to spend a couple of minutes inside. The conditions inside the home housing three children ages 15, 14 and 11 led to charges...
korncountry.com
Johnson formally charged, now held without bond at Jennings County Jail
NORTH VERNON – As of Monday, former Columbus North High School employee John Johnson is now being held without bond at Jennings County Jail. Prosecutors formally charged him with child solicitation. It has a potential jail sentence of two to 12 years. Jennings Circuit Court Judge Murielle S. Bright...
wbiw.com
Updated information released after teen takes BB gun to school
BEDFORD – A child who took a BB gun to Lincoln Elementary School said he was having a difficult time and was being bullied. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. When police arrived at 10:37...
