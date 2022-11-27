Read full article on original website
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1 A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
US intelligence thinks China's protests will likely fizzle out because they are disorganized and leaderless: Politico
US intelligence thinks the Chinese police may be trying to preemptively intimidate people from protesting again, per communications seen by Politico.
China further relaxes Covid rules after protests
Cities across China further unwound Covid restrictions Friday, loosening testing and quarantine rules in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms. In the wake of the unrest across China, a number of cities have begun loosening Covid restrictions, such as moving away from daily mass testing requirements, a tedious mainstay of life under Beijing's stringent zero-Covid policy.
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks.
Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working
An army of engineers from Ukraine's phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes
Hair transplant fad turns deadly in India
All that balding Indian television executive Athar Rasheed wanted was to look handsome and get married. Rasheed was the sole breadwinner for his family and aspired to a better life -- owning a house and getting his two sisters married.
