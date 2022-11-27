3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire

Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 11 p.m. at Rainbow Ridge Apartments at 3550 Rainbow Boulevard.

A total of five people were rescued from balconies at the apartment building, according to KCKFD.

Of the three hospitalized victims, one was injured with severe burns and smoke inhalation in the fire, per KCKFD.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Two cats were found dead in the building, according to a spokesperson with the KCK Fire Department. One cat was rescued by fire crews.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

KCKFD is investigating the cause of the fire.