ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

3 hospitalized, 15-20 displaced in Kansas City, Kansas, apartment fire

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDUCF_0jP5RkLQ00

Three people were hospitalized and 15-20 people were displaced in an apartment fire Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at around 11 p.m. at Rainbow Ridge Apartments at 3550 Rainbow Boulevard.

A total of five people were rescued from balconies at the apartment building, according to KCKFD.

Of the three hospitalized victims, one was injured with severe burns and smoke inhalation in the fire, per KCKFD.

The other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Two cats were found dead in the building, according to a spokesperson with the KCK Fire Department. One cat was rescued by fire crews.

No firefighters were injured while responding to the scene.

KCKFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hardesty Drive crash leaves one with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pickup truck driver suffered critical injuries after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The Kansas City Police Department stated a gold Ford F150 was driving southbound on Hardesty Drive when it drove up the curb on the west side of the road “for reasons unknown.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Yet another truck hits Independence Avenue Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact. “You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said. Luckily, no one was injured.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Firefighters rescue 5 from burning apartment building in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An apartment fire over the weekend displaced 15-20 people in Kansas City, Kansas, and sent three people to the hospital. Those three people are all going to survive. A big reason for that is the rapid response time by firefighters. Firefighters responded to the three-story...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life

KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died on Midtown sidewalk was KCMO’s 157th homicide victim, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say a man who died on a Kansas City, Missouri, sidewalk Wednesday morning was the city’s 157th homicide victim. “Unfortunately, this would bring us to 157 homicide victims in Kansas City for 2022,” the police department’s public information officer told KCTV5 News. “Last year, this is where we were total for the year: 157 homicide victims. So, we’re on Nov. 29 here. So, unfortunately, I don’t know that we’re going to make it through another month of this year without surpassing last year’s total.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy