PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Xbox revealed the free Xbox Live Games with Gold for December 2022 this week with two different games set to be given away to subscribers next month. Those free games are Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury with the first of those set to be available starting on December 1st while the second won't be claimable until December 16th. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will recall that Xbox 360 games aren't given out through these monthly offerings any longer, so if you're wondering why there are only two games here, that's why.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
LeBron James Celebrates God of War Ragnarok Success
LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.
Pokemon Developer Game Freak Registers Surprising New Trademark
Over the last 26 years, Game Freak has been primarily known as the developer on the Pokemon franchise. The studio has been responsible for every mainline game in the series, but they have also produced a number of side projects over the years. One of those side projects was Pocket Card Jockey on Nintendo 3DS. The game released in Japan in 2013, and eventually made its way to North America in 2016. The game likely flew under the radar for a lot of players, but a new trademark filed in Japan seems to indicate that a remaster or sequel could be in the works!
Fallout Boss Says Fans Will Be "Blown Away" by Amazon TV Series
Longtime Fallout director Todd Howard believes that Amazon Prime Video's upcoming TV series based on the video game franchise will be a big hit with fans. Broadly speaking, Amazon still hasn't revealed much about Fallout, but we do know that the show is now in the process of filming. And while a release window isn't currently known, Howard thinks that whenever the series lands on Prime Video, it's going to be adored.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Hidden Verdansk Easter Egg
Verdansk was gone long before the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but the map has not been forgotten! Fans have noticed that the sequel contains a secret reference to the original Warzone map, and it can be seen in an unlikely place: on the left arm of the operator Reyes! Reddit user tiktokalnuke made a video showing how the map on Reyes' arm is actually a piece of the Verdansk map, and even revealed how it lines up. It's hard to say if this is just a fun Easter egg, or if it could be a hint of things to come.
Ryan Reynolds and Miss Minutes Setup Loki Crossover for Deadpool 3
Is Deadpool a variant? Could the whole Foxverse be introduced via the multiverse in the upcoming Deadpool 3? It seems as likely as anything else, and maybe even more so with Reynolds evoking the Loki supporting character Miss Minutes in a new social media post. An unverified Twitter account for Miss Minutes started it by tagging the official Deadpool account in a tweet that just said "Hey there, Deadpool – Love, Miss Minutes." But then Reynolds spotted it and joined in, replying with his own little hello to Miss Minutes and sending fans on social media into a sleuthing frenzy, trying to figure out if this is just a cute interaction or a major clue about the nature of the universe.
Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals Why He Was Banned From Warzone 2
Dr Disrespect has revealed why he was banned from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Dr Disrespect is one of the biggest content creators on the internet, largely thanks to his massive persona. He has garnered a huge audience over the course of many years due to replicating a very energetic gamer with the look of a cheesy 80s action movie character. He's incredibly in tune with his audience and has a lot of other major creators on his streams, but he's also a figure of controversy. He was famously banned from Twitch for undisclosed reasons after being the poster child for the site for quite some time. Now, he's on YouTube where he causes far less controversy, but still gets in trouble in other ways.
Mister Sinister Is About to Reboot the Marvel Universe in Immortal X-Men #9 (Exclusive)
Quiet Council member Mister Sinister is back to his scheming, conniving ways. With Judgment Day officially over, Marvel is gearing up for its next event series, Sins of Sinister. Its story spins out of current Immortal X-Men issues that began with Mister Sinister secretly cloning former X-Men friend/current enemy Moira MacTaggert, who has the mutant power of reincarnation. After each death, Moira restarts her life back over from the beginning but retains her memories, which also reboots the Marvel Universe. Mister Sinister is using these powers to gain valuable intel after murdering each Moira clone, and he's about to do another reboot in the next issue of Immortal X-Men.
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
Pokemon Go Adding New Pokemon Size Variants
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has revealed that the game will be adding a new way for players to catch 'em all. Starting soon, players will be able to catch Pokemon of different sizes, as the game is adding XXS and XXL versions of Pokemon. The game will start by adding different size versions of three Pokemon: Poochyena, Mightyena, and Mawile. Niantic is teasing that "other Pokemon may have undiscovered sizes," so players can expect to see this mechanic rolled out for other Pokemon in the future.
Star Wars Confirms Easter Eggs in Luthen's Trophy Room From Andor
Now that Andor Season 1 is finished, Star Wars is addressing the criticism that the series didn't have enough Easter eggs, by giving fans an entire video that points out the Easter eggs that were buried in the antique shop of secret Rebel leader, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård). A lot of hardcore Star Wars fans knew that Luthen's shop was holding some deep-cut references; however, the video below makes it clear that Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy and his deep truly knew their stuff.
