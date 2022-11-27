ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

By RAF CASERT
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday.

Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds in Brussels and eight more in the Northern city of Antwerp. Two police officials were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. By late evening Sunday, an uneasy calm had returned to most of the cities involved.

Dozens of rioters overturned and torched cars, set electric scooters on fire and pelted cars with bricks. Police moved in after one person suffered facial injuries, said Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close urged people to stay away from the city center and said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets. Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders.

“Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate,” Close said. There were also disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege.

“Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok,” said Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

Police in the neighboring Netherlands said violence erupted in the port city of Rotterdam, with riot officers attempting to break up a group of 500 soccer supporters who pelted police with fireworks and glass. Media reported unrest in the capital Amsterdam and The Hague.

Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian and Dutch cities.

Ken Little
4d ago

I thought the people of Belgium were peaceful people. burned their own city over losing a game. you should be congratulating Morocco for the win.

Christine Laird
4d ago

Is this really necessary? It's a sport, played, won by the better team, now the city is faced with nothing but destruction and the game is all but forgotten because the concentration is now on repairing the damage. What pleasure could you have possibly gotten from the destruction you left behind?

Jeff Kershaw
3d ago

Soooo stupid! They should arrest and lock them up for attacking police and destroying public property! Don’t be like the US and let them get away with this.

