ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tire Tracks Clearly Visible on Cleveland Browns’ Field Ahead of Sunday’s Game After Vandal Turfed the Field

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CS18T_0jP5RHwT00
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Hours before the Browns are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, tire tracks from a vandalism situation earlier this week are clearly noticeable on the NFL team’s FirstEnergy Stadium field.

As the crew began to prepare for the upcoming game, Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling shared a snapshot of the visible tire tracks on the Cleveland Browns’ field. “A full view of the tire tracks,” he tweeted.

According to FOX 8, the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating how someone broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck across the Brows’ field. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday (November 21st). It was reported to police around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday (November 22nd).

The police report revealed that the security manager of the Cleveland Browns Stadium stated he saw a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end. It was not clear if the field’s security had witnessed the incident as it was happening. They may have also seen the video of the incident on cameras. The person in the red vehicle got out of the car and proceeded to climb the fence.

The suspect in the Cleveland Browns field vandalism has not been identified yet. However, police have referred to them as a “he” in the reports. The suspect managed to get through the southwest gate and walked through the seating bowl area. He then took two Cleveland Browns scarves. Later on, he got into a silver Ford F-150 pickup and drove it onto the field. After doing circles on the grass and damaging it, the suspect drove the truck off the field and left.

Cleveland Browns Call the Field Damage ‘Superficial’ As Police Continue Investigation

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns told FOX 8 that the damage to the field is “superficial.” However, authorities who are continuing to investigate have little to say about what happened. Police have also not said anything about whether there have been security sweeps at the stadium since the break-in.

Following the news, the Cleveland Browns issued a statement. “We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as originally planned in the stadium. The Browns are currently 3-7 while the Buccaneers are 5-5. Everything will remain on schedule, with kickoff being at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Field.

Authorities have not been able to read the license plate number. There also does not appear to be any clear visuals identifying the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Breaks Silence Over Controversial Photo From His Youth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the controversial photo of him that was recently uncovered by the Washington Post. In the picture from 1957, a young Jones can be seen standing in a group of white students at North Little Rock High School. After the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day victory over divisional rival New York Giants, Jones was asked about the picture by reporters. Jones said: “That was 65 years ago. I had no idea when I walked up what we were doing. It’s just a reminder to me of how to improve and do things the right way.”
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Leah Remini Takes to Twitter and Has Words for Danny Masterson After Court Ruling

Refusing to hold back her thoughts, Leah Remini took to Twitter to address That ’70 Show’s Danny Masterson and the mistrial court ruling. Leah Remini shared her statement about the trial and called out Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige for reading her tweets. Although it wasn’t the outcome she wanted for Masterson’s victims, Remini said she is glad a retrial is already scheduled. “My heart breaks for the women who have been courageously and tirelessly fighting for justice for over five years. For years, they have been targeted and harassed by Scientology and its agents. They have also been harassed by their family members and friends who remain in Scientology.
Outsider.com

Patriots Plane Spotted in Charlottesville, Reportedly Provided for UVA Football Memorial Services

The football world continues to support the UVA football team. This time, it is the New England Patriots lending a hand. In order to allow players to attend the funerals of their deceased teammates, the Pats let the Cavaliers use their team plane. A remarkable gesture from the NFL team, although it is unclear if it was a gift or if the team is chartering the plane.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

596K+
Followers
67K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy