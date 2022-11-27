Tire Tracks Clearly Visible on Cleveland Browns’ Field Ahead of Sunday’s Game After Vandal Turfed the Field

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Hours before the Browns are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Cleveland, tire tracks from a vandalism situation earlier this week are clearly noticeable on the NFL team’s FirstEnergy Stadium field.

As the crew began to prepare for the upcoming game, Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling shared a snapshot of the visible tire tracks on the Cleveland Browns’ field. “A full view of the tire tracks,” he tweeted.

According to FOX 8, the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating how someone broke into FirstEnergy Stadium and drove a pickup truck across the Brows’ field. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday (November 21st). It was reported to police around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday (November 22nd).

The police report revealed that the security manager of the Cleveland Browns Stadium stated he saw a red vehicle drive around the stadium and then park on the west end. It was not clear if the field’s security had witnessed the incident as it was happening. They may have also seen the video of the incident on cameras. The person in the red vehicle got out of the car and proceeded to climb the fence.

The suspect in the Cleveland Browns field vandalism has not been identified yet. However, police have referred to them as a “he” in the reports. The suspect managed to get through the southwest gate and walked through the seating bowl area. He then took two Cleveland Browns scarves. Later on, he got into a silver Ford F-150 pickup and drove it onto the field. After doing circles on the grass and damaging it, the suspect drove the truck off the field and left.

Cleveland Browns Call the Field Damage ‘Superficial’ As Police Continue Investigation

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns told FOX 8 that the damage to the field is “superficial.” However, authorities who are continuing to investigate have little to say about what happened. Police have also not said anything about whether there have been security sweeps at the stadium since the break-in.

Following the news, the Cleveland Browns issued a statement. “We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as originally planned in the stadium. The Browns are currently 3-7 while the Buccaneers are 5-5. Everything will remain on schedule, with kickoff being at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Field.

Authorities have not been able to read the license plate number. There also does not appear to be any clear visuals identifying the suspect.